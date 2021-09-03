The weekend is here! This means you will get to have fun and meet your friends. What do we do when we meet our friends (besides gossip), we eat! Food is the best way to bond with friends. So why not invite your friends at home and make some tasty snacks? We have found some delicious and mouth-melting fish snacks that you can make at home easily. The best part about these snacks is that you need boneless fish to make these snacks. So, without further ado, let's dig in.





Here Are 5 Delicious Fish Snacks You Must Try:

Fish tikka goes well with green chutney.







Fish tikka





Who doesn't love tikkas? The smokey flavours of the coal mixed with tandoori masalas amps everything! So why not use the magical powers of tikka to make yourself a delicious batch of fish tikka. This fish tikka recipe is very easy to make, you can even use an over or an air fryer to make this fish tikka.





Click here for the full recipe of Fish tikka

Chilli fish

Are you a fan of chilli chicken and chilli paneer? Then this dish for you! A delicious, tangy Indo-fusion dish, Chilli Fish is everything an appetizer or a side dish should be. It is crunchy, tasty, filling and full of aromatic flavours to have your taste buds tantalizing.

Click here for the full recipe for Chilli fish.

Have fish cutlet with tomato ketchup.

Fish cutlet

Yes, the fish cutlet is exactly as it sounds! This fish cutlet is delicious to eat and simple to make. You will be making cutlets by combining steamed minced fish with potatoes and spices. The cutlets are coated in breadcrumbs and then cooked on a hot tawa. These fish cutlets will beat the average aloo cutlet in a heartbeat!





Click here for the full recipe of Fish cutlet.

Curried Parmesans Fish finger

Fish fingers are a favourite among children, they look so fun and they taste so good! Even adults enjoy it. But imagine, if fish fingers had a masaledar curry flavour in it, and cheese oozes out of it at every bite. Wouldn't that be just delicious? This recipe helps you make this yummy fish finger recipe.





Click here for the full recipe of Curried Parmesans Fish Finger.

Fish pakora tastes delicious!

Fish pakora

Pakoras are one of the favourite chai time snacks for most Indians. But having aloo pyazz, pakora can be boring. Why not have pakoras made of fish? They will be crispy outside and soft and mouth-melting inside, making you want more!





Click here for the full recipe of Fish pakora.





Try out these recipes at home and tell us how you liked them!