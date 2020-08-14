Fried Fish Snack: Uncultured Restaurant Shared Their Butter Garlic Sliced Fish Recipe - Watch It Here

Fried fish recipe: Butter garlic sliced fish is a must-try.

Highlights Fried fish is something almost each one of us enjoys eating.

We have a chef-special recipe of butter garlic sliced fish for you.

Watch the recipe video to make it at home.

Soft, fleshy fish makes for a great non-vegetarian meal and is a refreshing departure from dense and chewy meats. Fried fish is the best way to have this coastal delight; it is crispy on the outside and supple inside - exactly how we like our fried snacks to be. Flanked with the right foods with complementing favours, this butter garlic sliced fish is one of the must-try fish snacks. If you've been a regular visitor to Uncultured Cafe And Bar in Delhi, you would know that this dish is a smashing hit in their menu. And, we've got the same recipe from the restaurant kitchen for you to try making it at home.





Watch Recipe Video - Butter Garlic Sliced Fish





(Also Read: Amritsari Macchi: The Punjabi Fried Fish Snack Is A Must-Try)











Being a restaurant item doesn't mean it has to be complex. This chef-special fish recipe is surprisingly easy to make and can be whipped up in all of 15 minutes. You just have to deep fry sliced fish pieces coated in corn flour and add them to sauted veggies like onions and peppers, flavoured with butter and garlic. Some corn flour slurry is also added to thicken the butter gravy.

Cooking Tip - Make sure to use fresh fish as it has a better taste and texture. Also, try not to overcook the fish while frying for it to remain soft and mushy.





Here's the complete recipe of butter garlic sliced fish from Uncultured restaurant:





Ingredients:





5-6 pieces of boneless fish

1 cup corn flour

3 tbsp butter

2 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp finely chopped onions

2 tbsp finely chopped red, green and yellow bell peppers

1 tbsp corn flour slurry

1/2 tsp sugar

Salt to taste

Spring onions for garnish





Method:





1. Deep fry the fish coated in corn flour for 2-3 mins.

2. In a pan, add butter and minced garlic.

3. Add the onion and bell pepper and saute.

4. Add salt and sugar and stir well.

5. Add fried fish and corn flour slurry and toss it on high heat.

6. Garnish with spring onions.









