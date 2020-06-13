From Buddha's Hand To Jackfruit: 13 Extraordinary Fruits From Around The World 

Think fruits and you are bound to think of your select favourite ones. But did you know that there are tonnes of fruits around the world that you may not know of, or have tasted even once. Fruits of different textures, colours, and flavours that are now gaining global stardom have been a part of local consumption of these regions since time immemorial. Now that we are becoming increasingly health conscious, it would be a good idea to understand a few of the fruits better. Here are 13 extraordinary fruits that are creating a stir across the globe right for a string of reasons. They can be eaten raw or can be used to cook traditional dishes.







1.Sugar apple: Also known as custard apple or sweetsop, is grown on the annona squamosal tree. It is widely cultivated in West Indies or tropical Americas. It has a creamy white flesh, that tastes like sweet custard.





2.Cacao: Chocolate lovers, you would love this fruit. Grown on theobroma cacao, this fruit has a yellowish orange exterior. Crack it open and you will find the seeds covered in edible white flesh. The seeds are used as main ingredient to make chocolate.







3. Rambutan: Red and hairy looking Rambutan is part of the soapberry family. It is native to Indonesia and other tropical regions of South-East Asia. The name of the fruit is derived from the Malay word 'rambut' which means hair. It has a white, sweet flesh.



4. Buddha's hand: Divided into finger like sections, this bright yellow fruit is perhaps one of the most interesting looking fruits in our list. The citrus fruits has no juice or pulp, however, it is still used to make variety of snacks. The fragrant fruit is also used as a religious offering in Buddhist temples.







5. Carambola: Also known as star fruit, is native to South-East Asia. When you cut it in slices, it resembles a five-point star. The juicy and tarty fruit is replete with many antioxidants.







6. Jackfruit: Native to India, this fruit can weight upto 120 pounds. It is also the national fruit of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It is gaining immense popularity in the west for its pork like texture. Yes, you heard us, in its ripened form- jackfruit can be used as a meat substitute for those who are missing meat.





7. Cashew: The cashew nut comes from a fruit called cashew. The vibrant fruit is grown on a cashew tree which is native to Brazil. Both the nut and the fruit can be used for snacking and cooking.







8. Jabuticaba: Jabuticaba also known as Brazilian grape tree is renowned for its dark-purplish fruits that grow on the trunk of the tree. Profuse with antioxidants, these berry-like fruits could make a great addition to your diet. Eat them raw, or use them to make jam or jelly.







9.Horned melon: Known by many different names across the globe, like Kiwano and African horned cucumber. This yellow fruit with horns is native to Africa, and one of the few sources of water during the dry seasons in Kalhari desert.







10. Longan: Belonging to the soapberry family, this fruit is similar to lychee or rambutan. It is native to Southern Asia and resembles an eyeball.







11.Yellow dragon fruit: This has a bright yellow exterior with white, sweet translucent flesh and tiny black seeds. The seeds of this fruit can also be eaten. They are native to South America.







12. Mangosteens: Also sometimes called the queen of fruits, they are reddish purple from the outside, and inside rests a white, pulpy flesh with sweet, tangy and fragrant notes. They are native to South-East Asia.







13 .Durans: Duran is known for its strong odor and large size. The fruit can grow upto a foot long.It is immensely popular in Thailand, where it is also used as a pizza topping and added in candies and chocolates as well.







