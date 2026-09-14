We often carry water bottles with us when heading to school, college or the office. In recent years, stainless steel bottles have become increasingly popular. They are commonly used to store both hot and cold beverages, including water, tea and coffee. However, with regular use, residue, stains and unpleasant odours can start building up inside the bottle, especially at the bottom and around the cap. This is why stainless steel bottles need proper cleaning from time to time. If you want to keep your bottle clean, fresh and hygienic, try these simple methods.





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How To Clean Stainless Steel Bottles

1. Clean With Baking Soda

Baking soda is excellent for removing stains and odours from stainless steel bottles. Simply mix a tablespoon of baking soda with warm water, pour it into the bottle and let it sit for a few hours before rinsing thoroughly.

2. Use Vinegar And Warm Water

White vinegar is a natural cleaning agent that helps break down stubborn residue. Fill the bottle with equal parts vinegar and warm water, leave it for 20 to 30 minutes, then rinse well to remove any smell.





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3. Try Lemon And Salt

Lemon and salt work together to clean stains and freshen up the bottle naturally. Add lemon juice and a pinch of salt, shake the bottle gently and rinse it thoroughly with clean water.

4. Wash The Lid Separately

The bottle cap often collects dirt, moisture and bacteria. Remove the lid and wash it separately with warm soapy water, paying special attention to the grooves and rubber seal.

5. Dry The Bottle Properly

After washing, leave the bottle open and allow it to air dry completely. Storing a damp bottle can lead to unpleasant smells and moisture build-up inside.





Regular cleaning and proper drying can help keep your stainless steel bottle fresh, hygienic and safe for everyday use.