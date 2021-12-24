Christmas 2021: Christmas is almost here, and we can't wait to celebrate it with our loved ones. It's time to hang mistletoe, sing holy hymns aloud, unwrap gifts and, most importantly, make all those sweet treats and enjoy with our families. Christmas is incomplete without pockets of sweet treats, and heartwarming desserts encrusted in chocolate, filled up with fruits, nuts, and served with love. So, if just the thought of delicious Christmas desserts makes your mouth water- then it's time to cook up some treats at your home! For the same, here we bring you some easy-to-make and classic cake recipes that will amp up your celebrations!





Christmas 2021: Here Are 5 Easy-To-Make Cakes For Christmas

Those vanilla and chocolate streaks are to die for! So make way for this eggless version of a classic teatime treat. Its moist, fluffy, tasty, and soft texture, combined with a chocolate and vanilla flavour, is the drool-worthy combination that you can make in no time.

Although there are no plums or fruit in this cake, the name refers to the variety of prunes and raisins that give it a delicious flavour. This dish is enriched with a large number of fruits and dry fruits. The name plum cake comes from a type of fruit cake popular in England.

This three-ingredient flourless chocolate cake is simple to make. You don't need to follow any complicated recipes with a lot of different measurements and ingredients to make this delicious cake. And the best part is that you can whip up some delectable chocolatey goodness in no time and impress your family!

Have you ever heard of a dessert loaded with health benefits? Pumpkins and oats combine to create a comforting dessert that is high on both the taste and the health quotient. So enjoy a guilt-free treat this year!

This Atta cake is a quick 30-minute recipe. This recipe is delicious, easy, quick, and eggless. It is loaded with raisins, walnuts, and jaggery for added goodness!

Make any of these delicious recipes and enjoy the celebrations! Merry Christmas 2021!