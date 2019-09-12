MDH Sambar Masala Fails US FDA Test, Three Lots Recalled: Make Everyday Masalas At Home (Recipes Inside)

US FDA finds salmonella bacteria in MDH Sambar Masala.

As per the recent reports, the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) found disease-causing bacteria in the famous MDH brand 'sambar masala'. As per the officials, the masala contains salmonella bacteria, which causes salmonellosis, a common food borne disease with symptoms like diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps. The company is withdrawing at least three batches of the product from the shelves. Produced by R Pure Agro Specialities and distributed by the House Of Spices (India), the product was tested by the FDA through a certified laboratory and found positive for salmonella.





Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella causes illness, which usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. In some cases, people were diagnosed with diarrhoea, which was so severe that it required hospitalisation. Adults over 60 years, infants, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe symptoms.





"Consumers who have purchased the MDH SAMBAR MASALA, 3.5 oz (100g) are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," House Of Spices said in the statement issued last week.





