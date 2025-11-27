I still remember the first time I tried a Tunday's kabab. The name itself had piqued my curiosity- what could "Tunday" possibly mean? Was it a style, a secret ingredient, or just a quirky title? That evening in Lucknow, as the smoky aroma wafted through the air, I took my first bite. The kabab melted in my mouth like butter, rich with spices yet impossibly soft. From that moment, I understood why Tunday Kebabi is so loved and it was also clear that what people call 'Tunday Kababs' are actually just the delicous galouti kababs from Tunday Kababi. But such is the popularity of this establishment, and the kababs, the moniker had caught on.

The Origin Story Of Tunday Kababi

The tale of 'Tunday Kababs' dates back to the 17th century in the royal kitchens of Awadh. Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula, known for his extravagant palate, demanded a kabab so tender that it would require no chewing- for his aging teeth. Enter Haji Murad Ali, a master chef with a unique challenge: create a kabab that melts effortlessly. Murad Ali, who had lost one arm in an accident, earned the nickname "Tunday," meaning "one-armed" in local parlance. His ingenuity gave birth to the legendary galouti kabab, which later became synonymous with Tunday kabab.





What made it extraordinary? A secret blend of over 160 spices, ground meat marinated to perfection, and cooked on a slow flame over charcoal.

The Shop That Became a Legend: Tunday Kababi

Tunday Kababi is immensely popular in Lucknow

If there's one name that defines the legacy of these kababs, it's Tunday Kababi. Established in 1905 by Haji Murad Ali in the bustling lanes of Chowk, Lucknow, this humble eatery became the epicenter of Awadhi culinary culture. Starting as a small stall near Gol Darwaza, Murad Ali personally flipped every kabab on a coal-fired tawa, his one arm moving with rhythmic grace. Soon, poets, traders, and even visiting royals queued up for these melt-in-the-mouth delights served with rumali roti and onion rings- a tradition that survives to this day.





The original shop still stands as a culinary landmark, now complemented by its iconic Aminabad outlet, which opened in 1995. Today, Tunday Kababi has multiple branches across Lucknow-Chowk, Aminabad, Kapoorthala, and even malls, while maintaining the same authentic taste. The family-run business is now in its fourth generation, and the spice mix remains a closely guarded secret, known only to a few blood relatives. In fact, the brand recently earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its Galouti kababs.

From Lucknow to the World

What started as a Nawabi indulgence and a small stall in Chowk has now become a global phenomenon. Tunday Kababi has expanded beyond Lucknow to cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, and even Dubai, where its Karama outlet proudly promises "Exact Chowk Taste, New Skyline."





Why 'Tunday Kababs' Became a Global Sensation

Tunday Kababi is known for their melti-in-mouth kababs.

Photo: iStock

Several factors contributed to its fame:

Unmatched Texture: The kebab's melt-in-the-mouth softness is achieved through meticulous mincing and marination.

Complex Flavors: The secret spice mix creates layers of taste-smoky, spicy, and subtly sweet.

Cultural Legacy: Eating a Tundey kebab is like tasting history, a connection to the grandeur of Awadhi cuisine.

Adaptability: While the original recipe uses buffalo meat, variations with mutton and chicken have made it more inclusive.



The Experience That Stays With You





Every bite of a Tunday kebab tells a story- of a Nawab's indulgence, a chef's resilience, and a city's love affair with food. For me, that first taste was transformative. If you haven't tried Tunday kababs yet, put them on your bucket list. Because some legends aren't meant to be just read, they're meant to be savored.