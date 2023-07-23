Lucknow is a city that defines royalty in the truest sense. Also known as 'The City Of Nawabs,' its rich hospitality and 'tehzeeb' are something that is renowned worldwide. Whoever visits this city doesn't go back disappointed and is offered mouth-watering Awadhi delicacies that are simply to die for, with biryani at the top of the list. While there are several different varieties of biryani you'll find in the country, Awadhi biryani is simply a class apart. And you can only enjoy its authentic taste while you're here. So, if you're planning to visit Lucknow anytime soon and wondering where to get the best biryani, we're here to help you narrow down your search. In this article, we have enlisted the six best places to relish delectable biryani that'll leave you asking for more.

Also Read: This Classic Dum Aloo Recipe From Lucknow Spells Indulgence (Recipe Inside)

Here Are 6 Best Places For Biryani In Lucknow You Must Try:

There are many great establishments serving delectable biryanis in Lucknow. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Idris Biryani

A visit to Lucknow would be incomplete if you did not stop by this iconic biryani place. Located in old Lucknow, Idris is known for its mouth-watering mutton biryani. Their mutton is super soft and tender, making it an absolute treat to indulge in. While it's famous for its mutton biryani, its chicken biryani is equally good and a must-try!

Where: Opposite Pata Nala, Raja Bazar, Police Chowki, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226003

Cost For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

2. Dastarkhwan

If you want to enjoy authentic dum biryani in the city, Dastarkhwan is the place to be. It offers an array of mouth-watering Mughlai delicacies, and its biryani just hits the spot. You'll find this restaurant bustling with people throughout the day, so make sure to get your reservation in advance. We recommend you also try their galouti kebab and chicken masala.

Where: 29, BN Road, Lalbagh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001

Cost For Two: INR 500 (Approx)

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Alamgir

Alamgir in Aminabad is another popular choice among the locals. Established in 1992, this biryani joint has managed to keep its authentic flavours intact. Their menu features an impressive range of both chicken and mutton biryanis, which are extremely aromatic. So, if you happen to be in Lucknow, do not miss a chance to stop by this iconic place.

Where: Old Nazirabad Road, Mohan Market, Khayali Ganj, Aminabad, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226018

Cost For Two: INR 350 (Approx)





Also Read: 5 Snacks From Lucknow That'll Tug At Your Heartstrings

4. Wahid Biryani

Wahid Biryani has been bringing smiles to people's faces with its mouth-watering biryani since 1955. To date, tourists from all across the country have not missed a chance to visit this eatery. The meat is slow-cooked to perfection and has a distinct smoky flavour. Enjoy the biryani with a variety of refreshing raitas and salan.

Where: Old Nazirabad Road, Khayali Ganj, Aminabad, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226018

Cost For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

5. Lalla Biryani

Another celebrated biryani joint in Lucknow is Lalla Biryani, located in the Chowk area. This place is named after its owner, Lala Ji, who sits at the entrance of the shop with a huge vessel of biryani. Plates are stacked with flavorful rice and tender meat and served hot to customers who stop by his shop. Once you try the biryani here, we're sure it'll become your favourite spot.

Where: Bal Mukund Bajpai Marg, Tambaque Mandi, Chaupatiyan, Chowk, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226003

Cost For Two: INR 100 (Approx)

6. Naushijaan

Located in the bustling market of Hazratganj, you cannot miss stopping by this place. They prepare their biryani using the traditional dumpukht style, which will certainly transport you back to the era of the Nawabs. Every bite promises to offer absolute indulgence. Apart from the biryani, do not forget to try their mouth-watering kakori kebabs.

Where: Tulsi Theater, Hazratganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001

Cost For Two: INR 850 (Approx)





Try out these places for authentic biryani in Lucknow, and let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.

Also Read: 5 Of The Best Places To Enjoy Kebabs In Lucknow