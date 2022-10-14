Lucknow is a city which has a deep-rooted history of culinary excellence. From its scrumptious biryanis to the melt-in-the-mouth kebabs, there is so much that the city has to offer. Food from Lucknow is fit for royalty and has so much variety. The award-winning restaurant K3 by JW Marriott New Delhi has curated a new festival based on the distinctive dishes of Lucknow. We experienced the sinful flavours of Lucknow at K3 by Chef Aleem Qureshi, who is the fourth generation of the Qureshi family from the Chowk district in Lucknow itself.

(Also Read: Enjoy A Lavish Sunday Brunch And Three Live Kitchens At K3 By JW Marriott)

Also known as the 'food theatre', K3 exudes a modern and luxurious vibe. An array of options from Italian, Asian and Indian cuisines are available for their signature dinner buffet menu. Trust us, you'll be spoilt for choice! The Lucknow Chowk décor features a traditional setup inspired by the royal households of the city. Autumn pickles in huge martbans, ulta tawa for roomali rotis and the tikka grill were some of the prominent features of the food festival setup.





In starters, we tried the Yam ki Galouti , which was a smoky flavour yam shallow-fried in a hot plate. Next, there was the Afghani Paneer Tikka which was soft and lip-smacking delicious. We paired these with the Roomali roti and Sheermal, along with some pickles, green chutney and onions. Coming to the main course, there were classic favourites such as Paneer Kaliyan, Aloo Soya, Gosht Dum Biryani, Mutton Korma and Yakhni Shorba . The Dal Dhungar - overnight slow-cooked black lentils finished with butter and cream - was absolutely exceptional.





Even in terms of drinks and desserts, K3 left no stone unturned. We had some of the choicest desserts to choose from, including Rasmalai, Shahi Tukda, Moong Dal Halwa and more. So, head to K3 for a memorable meal from the bylanes of Lucknow.





What: Chowk, the Lucknow Food Festival at K3





Where: JW Marriott Hotel New Delhi Aerocity, Asset Area 4 - Hospitality District, Delhi Aerocity, New Delhi, India, 110037





When: October 10, 2022 onwards





Cost for two: Rs. 3,000++ approx.