Are you fond of animals and wildlife? Think no more and add these unique animal cafes to your bucket list. These cafes offer not just coffee and food, but an animal companion to keep you company. If the animals are friendly, such as dogs, cats and capybaras, then you can pet, feed and play with them. On the other hand, at cafes centred around exotic species like penguins and snakes, you can learn a lot more about them by spending quality time. Are you excited to visit an animal cafe? Here are 8 of the most incredible animal cafes around the world.

Check Out 8 Exciting Animal Cafes With Rare Species Or Adoptable Pets:

1. "Dinner With Penguins" - Ski Dubai

Imagine not just seeing penguins but dining around them. This experience is available at Ski Dubai, located inside the Mall of the Emirates, Dubai. The decor is made to look like you've stepped inside a snowy cave. Guests also wear padded jackets, gloves, boots, etc., before stepping in. The booking includes a multi-course meal, but the real attraction is the penguins who arrive in between courses and roam around the space. As per reports, guests are not allowed to touch or feed the penguins.





2. Cat Dog Cafe, Daegu, South Korea

This cafe has two floors - one for dogs and one for cats. You can buy treats for the adorable animals. The animals with ribbons around their necks are sick and should not be touched or fed by the patrons. The admission fee includes a complimentary drink. You can spend unlimited time here.

3. Boomah, The Owl Cafe, Abu Dhabi







This bird cafe is home to over 10 species of owls, offering visitors a unique opportunity to learn about and interact with these fascinating creatures. The cafe fosters a harmonious relationship between humans and owls, allowing visitors to enjoy their delicious beverages while immersing themselves in the enchanting world of these majestic owls.

4. Lady Dinah's Cat Emporium, London, UK

This cafe is home to rescued cats that are available for adoption. The cafe has themed spaces like a magical Wonderland forest and Mad Hatter's Tearoom, where you can play with up to 20 adoptable cats and kittens. You can enjoy coffee, pizza and other snacks while seated in the company of cats.

5. Capybara Cafe, Tokyo, Japan







At this Tokyo cafe, you can pet, feed and play with two giant capybaras along with sipping delicious coffees. For the unversed, the capybara is the largest living rodent, native to South America. At this cafe, you can pet the capybaras or buy treats like pellets and vegetables to feed them yourself, making for a heartwarming and delightful time.





6. Tokyo Snake Centre Cafe, Japan

At this unique cafe, you get to choose one snake in a box to have as your table companion. The waiter then gives you a quick lesson in snake etiquette and cafe rules. The cafe boasts a pit of 35 snakes of 20 different species. The interiors are all in the theme of snakeskin. You can also pet certain snakes, but this comes with extra charges. The entry price includes a soft drink, and you can also buy more desserts and snacks.

7. David and Alpaca, Taiwan







The alpaca is a species of sheep that yields high-quality wool. At this cafe in Taiwan, you can enjoy a range of scrumptious foods while alpacas roam freely inside the premises. From the food menu, you can enjoy hotpot with the lucky bear, beef, pork and a variety of seafood which are served with veggies.

8. Rabbitland Cafe, Hong Kong

At this cafe, diners can pet adorable bunnies in between sips of tea and coffee. There are about six rabbits for diners to make friends with. You can also buy rabbit food to feed them. The place offers both floor and table seating. Make sure you make a reservation before your visit.





Which one of these fascinating animal cafes would you like to visit first? Share with us in the comments section.