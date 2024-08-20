Japan is home to different kinds of themed bars and restaurants such as laboratory-themed bars and ninja restaurants. One unusual bar that has surprised anyone who hears about it is the 'Muscle Girls Bar' in Tokyo, Japan. The bar employs strong and muscular women on staff and their job is to slap or kick customers and carry them in their arms in princess style, reported South China Morning Post. One waitress, Maru, who weighs around 50kg, can lift and carry a 130kg man in princess style.

These women on the staff include Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners, fitness influencers, professional wrestlers and actresses. The cost of individual services can be as much as 30,000 yen (about Rs 17,000).

This unusual bar was opened by Hari, a former fitness influencer on YouTube. Hari opened this fitness-themed bar in 2020 after her gym closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hari said, "After slapping an Australian customer, word spread, and his friends came specifically for the slapping service," South China Morning Post quoted.

A world map on the wall of the bar reveals patrons come from all over the world, from countries including Denmark, Mexico, and Germany. The bar's most popular cocktails are made by crushing grapefruits with bare hands.

The theme and concept of the bar have received mixed responses from people on social media.

Woman customer Samantha Low expressed her admiration for the staff, saying that they break the stereotype of Japanese women being frail and petite. "I feel very free and liberated in this bar," she said.

A person expressed on YouTube, "I can't understand why anyone would go to a bar to experience physical pain. This is crazy."

What do you think of this themed bar? Share your views in the comments section.