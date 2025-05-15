Are you fascinated with penguins? If you're also a foodie, there's a special type of culinary experience you would be interested in knowing about. A recent viral video gives a sneak peek into the sought-after "dining with penguins" experience in Dubai. It was shared by Instagram user Zoe Liu (@zoroyalred). The short reel is simply titled, "What's it like to have dinner with penguins?" We get glimpses of a themed establishment with icy decor. The furniture and the walls are made to look like you've stepped inside a well-lit snowy cave. Guests are thus obliged to wear padded jackets, gloves, boots, etc., to stay warm.

The booking includes a multi-course meal, but the real attraction is the penguins who arrive in between courses and roam around the space. Although not shown in the video, there are trainers and staff who teach guests about the penguins. The dinner includes a welcome drink, soup, main course, dessert and 2 additional drinks, according to the official website. This unique dining experience is available at Ski Dubai, which is located inside the Mall of the Emirates.







The viral video has clocked over 1.9 million views so far on Instagram. Based on the comments below it, many users loved the idea of dining with penguins. A few were curious regarding possible smelliness at the establishment. Some wanted to know if the penguins can be petted and fed.





"How adorable."





"Omg I wanna! How awesome."





"How does it feel to live my dream?"





"I want to go there."





"SO CUTE!!"





"I was expecting an enclosure next to you, not penguins running around."





"You're so lucky to have experienced this."





"NEED THIS IN MY LIFE."





"Makes me think about penguin diner (the game)."





As per reports, guests at this event are not allowed to touch or feed the penguins. However, those who want to pet them can opt for other experiences that permit the same (but which take place away in a different set-up without food like this.)