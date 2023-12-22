In the world of superfoods, there are many hidden gems still waiting to be discovered -foods that not only feed the taste buds but also offer a plethora of health benefits. Among these treasures is the unassuming Aliv seed, also known as Halim seeds or garden cress seeds. Despite their small size, these seeds pack a powerful nutritional punch, harbouring the potential to not only promote luscious hair growth but also aid weight loss. Gain hair while losing weight - this one tiny seed can make your wish come true. Is it too good to be true? Let's hear it from the experts.

Also Read: Roasted Pumpkin Seeds: Health Benefits And Easy Recipe For Healthy Snacking

What Are Aliv Seeds?

Aliv seeds, interchangeably referred to as halim seeds or garden cress seeds, hail from the garden cress plant and have been an integral component of traditional medicine for centuries. These tiny seeds, often overlooked, hold within them a wealth of nutrients that contribute to overall health and well-being.

Are Aliv Seeds and Halim Seeds the Same?

Indeed, aliv seeds and halim seeds are synonymous terms for the seeds derived from the garden cress plant. Beyond just a name, these seeds are a versatile addition to culinary creations, offering a spectrum of nutrients that make them a valuable asset to any diet.

Can Aliv Seeds Regrow Hair?

If studies and experts are to be believed, aliv seeds do maintain hair health, especially with new hair growth. According to nutritionist Leema Mahajan, halim seeds contain all the essential ingredients for optimal hair health. Beyond mere sustenance, these seeds contribute antioxidants and essential fats that play a pivotal role in improving hair growth and overall hair quality.





Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar revealed in an Instagram post that halim seeds are full of nutrients like calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin E, protein, iron, and folic acid - all of which are great for hair health.

How Aliv Seeds Help with Weight Loss

Adding to the multifaceted benefits of halim seeds, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar explained that halim seeds are rich in protein and dietary fibre, along with other nutrients, making them a good addition to a weight loss diet. Their protein content induces a sense of satiety, suppressing hunger and preventing overindulgence, while the minimal fat content makes them an ideal addition to weight-conscious meals and beverages.





Nutritionist Leema Mahajan explains, "The high fibre content of halim seeds positions them as effective in alleviating constipation and related digestive discomforts, such as gas and bloating."

Also Read: Papaya Seeds For Diabetics: Benefits, Side Effects And How To Consume

How to Incorporate Aliv Seeds Into Your Diet:

According to nutritionist Leema Mahajan:

Aliv seeds are best consumed with fat-rich meals.

Start with half a teaspoon three times a week and mix them in milk, lassi, or smoothies.

For improved iron levels, consider having them in lemon water 15 minutes before a meal.

Sprouting the seeds and adding them to salads with nuts and seeds is also a great way to enjoy their benefits.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggests having aliv seeds with coconut water or milk, or any low-calorie dish.





Aliv seeds or Haleem seeds are a nutritional powerhouse with the potential to enhance both your hair health and weight loss journey. So, why not unlock the potential of these tiny wonders?



