Seeds are at the core of various foods but are usually discarded, or at the most, used for garnishing. But now they are gradually making inroads onto our plates as a powerhouse of nutrition. This drastic shift of opinion towards seeds has been put in motion by health experts who swear by their nutritional prowess. Pumpkin seeds, out of the whole lot, have got recognition all over the world and have become the latest fad in the world of health. Don't let their size fool you; these tiny seeds are actually quite big on nutrition.





According to Nutritionist Lokendra Tomar, "Pumpkin seeds contain great quantities of protein, healthy fat, fibre and minerals like magnesium and zinc. The seeds are also rich in antioxidants, making these a good immunity-boosting food. About 100 gms of pumpkin seeds provide 50% of daily protein requirement, keeping one feeling full for long, thus, preventing binge-eating."





Now that we are clear how pumpkin seeds can help us, the question arises - how to eat them? It is believed that a handful of seeds every day can benefit us immensely. Since, pumpkin seeds are commonly available everywhere, they find place in our desserts and traditional mithais, but the quantity consumed in one serving is not enough. The bland taste of the seeds makes them not too palatable. So, here we bring you a recipe of sweet and salty roasted pumpkin seeds that will instantly become your favourite healthy snack. The recipe has been shared by food blogger Nicole Keshishian Modic on her Instagram page 'kalejunkie'.

Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Recipe I How To Make Healthy Roasted Pumpkin Seeds:

Here's the step-by-step recipe of roasted pumpkin seeds:





After scooping out the seeds from a whole pumpkin, wash them thoroughly and let them dry. Then mix them with some olive oil, coconut sugar, pepper and a pinch of salt. Now roast the seeds in an oven or air fryer.





If roasting in air fryer, make sure to preheat the air fryer at 360 degrees for 4 minutes. Then air fry the seasoned seeds for 15-16 minutes, shaking the basket once in the middle of the process.





If using a regular oven, roast the seeds at 350 F for 18-20 minutes, tossing them once half-way.





These roasted pumpkin seeds make for a delicious plus healthy snack that you can have every day for in-between-the-meals hunger.