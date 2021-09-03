Without a doubt, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals that we celebrate in India. And with the celebrations just around the corner, the excitement is undoubtedly building up among everyone! As the huge pandals and idols of Lord Ganesh are put across the city, this year, the festival will be celebrated on 10th September. And as we begin the preparations for this year, we surely cannot miss out on the delicious modaks. While modaks are a massive part of Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations, some of us might avoid having them because of their sugar content. But did you know that you can always make a low-calorie and healthy version of this sweet as well?!





A healthier version of modak may sound a bit offbeat, but trust us, once you try these recipes, you will surely enjoy them! So, this year try these yummy, and healthy modaks to mark the festival!

Here Are 5 Recipes Of Healthy Modak To Make This Season

1. Dry Fruits Modak

This modak recipe is quick and easy and is specially made healthy for those who worry about sugar intake! Ground and roasted dry fruits and nuts mixed together to prepare this delicious Modak prasad. For the full recipe, click here.

2. Beetroot Modak

This bright red modak, made with beetroot, is all things tasty and low-calorie! Filled with the goodness of beetroot and sooji, this modak is undoubtedly a new taste to try this Ganesh Chathurthi. See the full recipe here.

3. Saffron And Seasame Modak

This modak recipe is packed with the goodness of sesame and saffron along with a stuffing of coconut, poppy seeds, jaggery, cardamom and nutmeg. Now, this is something which surely is healthy and indulgent. For the full recipe, click here.

4. Chana Dal Modak

In Tamil, Chana Dal Modak is known as Kadalai Paruppu Pooranam Kozhukattai and is prepared like the regular modak. Just the filling is cooked with chana dal and jaggery and is mixed into the stuffing.

5. Kesari Modak

This modak recipe is made with Kesar, which enhances the aroma and flavour of this delicious Indian sweet. This recipe is simple to make and melts in your mouth in the first bite. See the full recipe here.





This Ganesh Chathurthi, try these healthy modak recipes and let us know how you liked its taste. Happy Ganesh Chathurthi to you!









