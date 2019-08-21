Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Date, Time, Significance And Foods Associated With The Festival 

For Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha descends from heaven to be among his beloved devotees.

It is time to revel in fun and festivities, and we cannot keep our excitement in. Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner; this year the grand festival would be celebrated from 2nd September to 12th September. The festival is celebrated with much fervour across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. People install beautifully decorated idols of Lord Ganesha at their homes; some people even make the clay idols themselves from scratch. Ancient temples like Siddhi Vinayak Mandir in Maharashtra bring artful idols of the Ganesh every year, and scores of people from across the country gather at this legendary temple each year. According to legends, for these few days, Lord Ganesha descends from heaven to be among his beloved devotees. Many devotees prepare different types of prasad to offer the deity, each day of this festival.





Date and Puja Timings For Ganesh Chaturthi







Ganesha Chaturthi begins on Monday, September 2, 2019





Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 AM to 01:36 PM





Ganesha Visarjan falls on Thursday, September 12, 2019





Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:57 AM on Sep 02, 2019





Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 01:54 AM on Sep 03, 2019

Significance Of Ganesh Chaturthi



Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals around the country. Lord Ganesha's homecoming is celebrated in the Hindu month of 'Bhadra'. Lord Ganesha is one of the most revered Gods of Hindu faith. It is believed that every big puja must start with the worship of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is also known as the 'Vighnaharta'- or the one who takes away all your problems. Lord Ganesha is the second son of Lord Shiva, when he was young he was asked to guard the door by his mother Parvati. When Lord Shiva arrived and insisted upon entering, Lord Ganesha resisted. After a heated discussion, Lord Shiva severed little Ganesha's head. Upon seeing her headless on Goddess Parvati broke down. Shiva ordered devas to head to the north direction and bring the head of whoever they find first. They found an elephant and presented the animal's head to Lord Shiva. He fixed the elephant's head on Ganesha's body and brought him back to life.





Ganesh Chaturthi became a massive affair in 19th century, when Indian freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak asked the public to gather on streets in huge numbers to celebrate the festival. During the British rule, there were several restrictions imposed on Indians. Arranging a huge public gathering was one of them. Through Ganesh Chaturthi, Tilak found an ingenious means to rebel against the draconian laws enforced by the British.





Modak, a steamed sweet delicacy, can be called the signature delicacy of Ganesh Chaturthi



Foods To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Modak, a steamed sweet delicacy, can be called the signature delicacy of the festival. The sweetmeat is said to be Ganesha's favourite. The steamed sweet is filled with a stuffing of khoya and nuts. You can experiment with a variety of modak fillings nowadays. From chocolate, nuts, to coconut there are options galore. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana modak, ladoo, vundrallu panakam (a jaggery-, black pepper- and cardamom-flavoured drink), vadapappu (soaked moong lentils) and chalividi (a cooked rice flour and jaggery mixture) are offered as part of naivedya to Lord Ganesha.









