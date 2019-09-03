Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: How To Make Churma Ladoo And Modak For Ganesh Chaturthi (Watch Video) 

There are so many different kinds of modak you can find in the market

Ganesh Chaturthi has begun from 2nd September and the whole country is soaked in the festive fervour. Ganesh Chaturthi, as the name suggests, is a festival dedicated to the Hindu God Ganesha, who also happens to be the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesha is so significant to Hindus that almost all major pujas are deemed incomplete if you have not paid respect to Lord Ganesha at the start. Ganesh Chaturthi as a festival is more widely popular in Maharashtra, Gujarat Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. As every Indian festival, food is an intrinsic part of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.





In this video by Mumbai-based food blogger Alpa, you'll find a step-by-step recipe of churma ladoo and modak. Churma is a powdered form of whole wheat, sugar, ghee and nuts. This coarse mixture can be moulded into ladoos and in shape of Ganesha's favourite modaks. You can also tuck into the delicious churma powder, for it is that yummy! Modak, as you all know, is a signature delicacy of Ganesha Chaturthi. Nowadays, there are so many different kinds of modak you can find in the market - from chocolate, dry fruits, to walnut modak. With this easy traditional recipe, you can make your own churma ladoo and modak at home for the festivities and take everybody by surprise.

Here's the recipe of churma ladoo and modak posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Happy Ganesha Chaturthi everybody!





