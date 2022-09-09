The 10-day long Ganesh Utsav is drawing to a close. After celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, it is now time to immerse the Ganpati idols on September 9, also known as Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan. Right before the final immersion, it is customary to have a Ganesh puja at the home. The Kapoor family too had a wonderful Ganesh pandal at their home on September 8. Members of the Kapoor family showed their devotion to Lord Ganesha. We could spot celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Aadar and Armaan Jain at the pandal. Karisma Kapoor too shared pictures from the celebrations, as well as the sweet indulgence she ended the puja with. Take a look at her post here:

"Ganpati Bappa Morya," she wrote in the caption of her post. In the pictures, she showed us glimpses of the beautiful Ganesh pandal and the Bhog Prasad. No Indian festivity is complete without desserts, which is why we saw Karisma Kapoor enjoying a bowl of kheer at the puja! The classic rice pudding is made with milk, rice, and an assortment of nuts. Here are six kheer recipes from across India you can try and make at home for the festivities.





Speaking of Karisma Kapoor, the actress is a well-known foodie, and she isn't shy of showing her foodie side on social media either. She regularly shares snippets from her meals for her fan following of 7.4 million on Instagram. Recently, she treated herself to another comforting meal that is very close to the heart of every foodie - Kadhi Chawal. Take a look at the picture she shared:







What did you think of Karisma Kapoor's food indulgences? Tell us in the comments.