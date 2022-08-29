The festive season is here and we are celebrating a range of festivals back-to-back. After marking Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, we are all set to celebrate one of the biggest festivals of the year - Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 31, 2022. It is a 10-day-long festival that ends with Ganesh Visarjan. During the festival, we worship Lord Ganesha for wealth, prosperity and success. Devotees bring their favourite deity home and offer them deliciously sweet and savoury bhog to him. Food plays a major role in Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. From modak to laddoo and more - a pool of dishes are prepared during this time of the year.





The dishes on a bhog thali differ from person to person. But, there are a few common dishes that remain constant everywhere - the first being modak and the second is laddoo. One popular laddoo variety prepared during this time of the year is choorma laddoo.





A quintessential mithai from the regions of Rajasthan and Gujarat, choorma laddoo is prepared using atta, jaggery, grated coconut, ghee and sesame seeds. You can also add some other ingredients to enhance the flavour and aroma.





Here we bring you a traditional choorma laddoo recipe that you can prepare at home and offer to Lord Ganesha. The best part is, this mithai can be made in less than 30 minutes. Let's take a look.

Ladoos make for an excellent addition to your Ganesh Chartuthi spread.

How To Make Choorma Laddoo - Step-By-Step Churma Laddu Recipe:

Start with adding ghee and atta in a mixing bowl. Mix both well. You can dry roast the atta before add ghee to it. One done, gradually add lukewarm water and knead everything well. Make a stiff dough. Then cut the dough into small portions and give it a stick-like shape.





Now, heat a pan on low flame and add ghee to it. Fry the sticks until they turn crisp and golden brown in colour. Once fried, remove and allow to cool down completely.





Next, crush the sticks and grind them in mixer grinder. Grate jaiphal and add to the ground churma. Heat the ghee and melt the jaggery. Sprinkle a dash of water and mix again. Add the molten jaggery and ghee to the churma and mix well.





Now slowly, shape them into laddoo. Once shaped, you can coat the laddoos with poppy seeds, and lightly coat the laddoo with poppy seeds. You can store these laddoos in a container for a couple of days.

Click here for the detailed recipe for choorma laddoo.

This year, prepare this delicious mithai and offer it to Lord Ganesha. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, everyone!