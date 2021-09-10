After a long wait and a lot of preparation, Ganesh Chaturthi is finally here! But the arrival of Lord Ganesh doesn't mean all the work is over, the actual celebration begins now. We still have to think of what bhog to give the great Vinayaka. We all might not be blessed with great culinary skills, but that shouldn't stop us from making delicious sweets for the festival. We have found five quick microwave desserts that can be ready in minutes!





Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Here Are 5 Microwave Indian Sweets:

1.Microwave Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi cannot be celebrated without modak! But it is difficult to find modak at hawlais during the peak of the festival. Fret not, make microwave modak at home and the mithai will be ready in minutes. You will need condensed milk, butter, milk powder and cardamom powder. Mix these together and heat it in the microwave, shape it in a mould and modak is ready!

Microwave Besan Ladoo

Besan Ladoos are an all-time favourite festival mithai and without it, any celebration would be incomplete. To make this, mix together ghee and besan, then heat it in the microwave. Add sugar and cardamom powder and shape them into balls, ladoo is ready!

Microwave Atta Halwa

Who doesn't love atta halwa? There is a certain joy in eating a halwa with a smooth, velvety texture. Making the microwave version of it is very easy, mix atta, ghee and heat it Add sugar, water and cardamom powder, mix well and heat again. The halwa is ready!

Microwave Chocolate Modak

This one is for chocolate lovers! Lord Ganesha's favourite mithai, modak comes in chocolate flavour as well. For chocolate modak, you just need chocolate and dry fruits. Melt the chocolate and mix in the dry fruits. Pour it into the modak mould and freeze it. Chocolate modak is ready!

Microwave Sooji Halwa

Sooji halwa is the staple dessert for Indian households and we can't celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi without it! Mix in sooji with ghee and heat it. Add milk and sugar, mix and heat again. Top it with some cardamom powder and dry fruits and the halwa is ready!





Time to get try these sweet recipe ideas.





Wishing you all a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!