India is currently celebrating one of the most significant festivals of the year, Raksha Bandhan, on August 30, 2023. This day commemorates the profound love and special bond shared between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, siblings gather to tie rakhi and exchange gifts and sweets. This joyful ritual is followed by a delectable meal featuring an assortment of sweet and savoury dishes. However, organizing a dinner can be a challenging task, particularly when preparing the meal yourself. It's a common occurrence to overlook certain aspects. If you're grappling with finalizing the dinner menu, don't worry. Take a breath, sit tight, and allow us to assist you in crafting the perfect menu in just a few minutes.

On this auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, we bring you a collection of fantastic recipes that are hassle-free and can be prepared in under 15 minutes. Let's explore these culinary delights.

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Special: 5 Delicious Recipes Ready In 15 Minutes:

1. Chilli Chicken:

A timeless classic, chilli chicken complements fried rice, noodles, and paratha splendidly. We've curated a recipe that enables you to whip up chilli chicken in a mere 15 minutes. For vegetarians, chicken chunks can be replaced with tofu. Find the recipe here.

2. Egg Fried Rice:

This one-pot wonder can be prepared in no time and pairs wonderfully with chilli chicken. Fragrant rice combined with eggs and a generous dose of garlic creates a mouthwatering meal. Opt for basmati or other aromatic rice for the best results, although leftover rice from your previous meal works just as well. Check out the recipe here.

3. Paneer Bhurji:

For those leaning towards a vegetarian spread, consider the simple yet flavorful paneer bhurji. Scrambled paneer, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and an array of spices, results in a delightful dish. This pairs seamlessly with your preferred choice of parathas. The recipe is available here.

4. Mixed Veg Paratha:

Opt for a mixed veg paratha to accompany your paneer bhurji. Alternatively, enjoy it as is, paired with butter and chutney on the side. Form a dough and stuff it with a blend of spicy vegetables, then roll it out and cook to perfection. Discover the recipe here.

5. Mac And Cheese:

Indulge in the comfort of a hearty bowl of mac and cheese. With minimal ingredients and virtually no prep time, you can serve your guests a superb bowl of mac and cheese. Find the recipe here.

Which of the aforementioned recipes are you tempted to try today? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Wishing everyone a joyous Raksha Bandhan!