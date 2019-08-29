Ganesh Chaturthi Special: Delicious Maharashtrian Breakfast Dish Ghavan Recipe

Ghavan is a pancake-like dish made from rice and served with curries or chutney

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019 starts on September 2nd and the 10-day festival is dedicated to the elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva- Lord Ganesha. The Hindu festival falls in the months of August or September of the Gregorian calendar and is marked by the installation of bright-coloured idols of Ganesha at homes and in public temples. Huge festive pandals are also established in various parts of cities across the country. In these pandals devotees install tall statues of Lord Ganesha that is taken for immersion in water bodies, at the end of 10-day period. One of the most exciting aspects of the festival is all the delicious food that people prepare at homes and distribute to friends and family.





Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the most fanfare in the western state of Maharashtra. The unique festive dishes associated with the festival include a number of regional delicacies like the puran poli and a breakfast dish called ghavan. Ghavan is a typical Konkani pancake-like breakfast dish that is prepared from a rice batter and occasionally served with coconut and jaggery for a sweet twist. Prepared much like dosa and resembling the soft neer dosa, ghavan can be served with your choice of curries or even chutneys. The breakfast food is a typical dish of the Konkan region, where rice is available in abundance, which is why a range of dishes, including flatbreads are prepared with rice flour.

Ghavan Recipe: An Easy-To-Make Festive Breakfast

A lot of people add cumin seeds to ghavan batter, but you can make it simply with three ingredients- rice, salt and oil. It's very easy-to-make and is ready in just minutes, if the batter is ready. The method also involves three simple steps- grinding soaked rice to a paste, adding salt and water and then cooking it. Here goes:





1. Soak raw rice in water for about five hours.





2. Grind the rice to a paste. Add salt and water to it to make a runny paste.





3. Take a non-stick flat iron griddle or a pan and then spread some oil on it.





4. Take a ladle and use it to spread the batter onto the pan and make flat rounds of the batter.





5. Allow the ghavan to cook for a few minutes on one side and then flip it to allow it cook from the other side. Remove it from the heat and serve it with curries or chutneys.





Click here for the full recipe and details of the ingredients.





Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2019!







