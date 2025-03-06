Modak, the quintessential Maharashtrian dessert, is the star of many festive celebrations. Also known as Kudumu, Kadubu, Modakam, or Kozhukattai in regional languages, this sweet is now popular across India for its unique shape and distinct flavours. Modaks are traditionally made from rice flour and filled with jaggery and coconut, but you can also use a filling of your choice. Today, there are several varieties of modak available in the market, which can easily be recreated at home. So, what are you waiting for? Let's dive in.

How To Make Modak At Home | Easy Modak Recipe

Boil water with ghee in a deep dish. Add salt and flour, and mix well for a few seconds.

Cover the dish and cook until it's half done.

Spread some ghee on the base of a steel bowl and knead the dough in it while it is still hot.

Take a little dough and roll it into a ball. Flatten it well and shape the edges into a flower pattern.

Put a spoonful of the filling onto the dough and seal it.

Place the dumplings in a muslin cloth and steam them for 10-15 minutes. Serve and enjoy.

You can make modaks in different varieties by making some minor alterations to the above recipe.

Here Is A Selection Of Modaks You Can Try Making At Home:

If you want to try something delicious and crispy for your taste buds, you can always try making fried modak. The outside of these fried delicacies should be crunchy and crispy after they are thoroughly cooked until golden brown.

It's difficult to resist chocolate in any form. What if you could add it as a filling in your modaks? Depending on your preference, the filling can also include dried fruits or grated coconut, and you can top it with chocolate ganache.

3. Paneer Modak

Try the paneer modak if you're looking for a tasty twist on the classic sweet dumplings. These modaks are soft and moldable, with a creamy paneer filling kneaded with sugar, cardamom, and saffron.

A healthy and tasty substitute for the original flavour, dry fruit modaks are filled with chopped cashews, pistachios, and almonds. Mixing them with dates adds a nutty sweetness to the dish. You can also add mawa or coconut to the base to enhance the flavour.

Made with condensed milk solids (khoya), mawa modak is another unusual and delicious delicacy perfect for all sweet lovers. It is a delectable dessert with a thick, creamy texture and sweet flavour. Garnish it with slivers of almonds for that extra crunch.