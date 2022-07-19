Indian food is known for its variety of curries, sabzis, dals, and more. This spicy, masaledar, and flavourful food is not only loved in the country but also worldwide. But let's admit that these delicious items would not taste the same without our range of breads. Indian cuisine boasts of a variety of breads that are always comforting to have. Whether it is the plain phulka, missi rotis, naans or parathas - all these things are a routine part of our meals. However, if you wish to try another bread recipe that is delicious to have, how about making a yummy garlic laccha paratha?!





Garlic in any dish amps up its flavour, and when it is added to our beloved laccha paratha, you are set for a meal of a lifetime! What sets apart a laccha paratha from other Indian breads is its texture. It is layered, and the flavour runs through each layer, making it even more delicious. Although mastering this paratha requires some technique, it is not that difficult to make at home. So, the next time you plan a feast at home, give this Indian bread a try. Check out the recipe below:

Garlic Laccha Paratha Recipe: Here's How To Make Garlic Laccha Paratha

In a bowl, take wheat flour, mix garlic paste and chilli flakes in it and make a dough. Keep it on rest for half an hour. Now, roll out the dough in a circle. From a knife, cut small strips. Combine these strips again in a roundel and flatten it out. Repeat the same process. You will start to notice that layers are formed. Now cook this in butter on a pan. Serve with your curries and enjoy.











Try these out and let us know how you liked their taste!