Nothing beats a traditional Indian meal. That's especially true when it is cooked by loved ones. Actress Geeta Basra seems to be gushing over such a treat. On Instagram Stories, Geeta shared an image of a delectable Sindhi meal that she shared with life-casting artist Bhavana Jasra. The photo shows a table full of rich delicacies. So, what do we have there? We see a spicy bowl of Sindhi curry garnished with herbs. We also see a plate of tuk, which is a spicy Sindhi dish made of fried potatoes. These mouth-watering dishes are accompanied by a bowl of rice.





Geeta just wrote “Yum”, and attached thank you note to the photo. It read, “It was scrumptious. Thanks, di.”

Geeta Basra enjoyed a scrumptious sindhi meal

(Also read : Geeta Basra Is Giving Us Some Much-Needed Dessert Inspiration, Read What She Had)





Sindhi curry is a yummy dish made with potatoes, tomatoes, drum sticks, lotus shoots, colocasia and okra. To this, Indian spices like turmeric, cumin, mustard seeds, and chili powder are added. Then gram flour is added and the dish is seasoned with curry leaves. If it's already making you drool, check out the recipe here.

Geeta's love for “tuk” is also justified. Who wouldn't love to have a plate full of fried juicy potatoes? The traditional Sindhi aloo tuk uses small or diced potatoes. What adds to the flavor is raw mango powder and coriander powder. A pinch of chili powder adds a spicy twist to the dish. Click here for the recipe.





Geeta Basra and her husband, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, are big foodies. On their daughter's fifth birthday, we saw delicious trays of cupcakes and macaroons at the center table of the party. What's more, the desserts were styled in unicorn colors to match the theme of the party.





Here's the video where we get a glimpse of the desserts:







(Also read: Geeta Basra Enjoys Harbhajan Singh's Favourite Summer Food During Pregnancy; Guess What!)





A few days ago, Geeta had a day out at a dessert joint. She shared an image of a waffle and had some ice cream as well. She captioned it, “yummy in the tummy”. To see the image and find out how the waffle and ice cream looked, click here.





We're sure these visually pleasing images of food shared by Geeta have made you hungry and perhaps even nudged the chef in you. So, what are you waiting for? Head to the kitchen and rustle up something fancy!