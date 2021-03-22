Joining the slew of celebrities on the family way are second-time parents Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh. The couple announced their pregnancy earlier this month on social media and revealed that they were expecting their second child in July 2021. Just like all pregnant women, Geeta Basra too seems to be heading to her pregnancy cravings. She recently posted a drool-worthy picture of just-arrived mangoes of the new season and wrote, “The season is here”. It was only after looking at the post carefully, we realised that mangoes are actually Harbhajan's favourite summer fruit.

Geeta Basra posted a picture of some cut mango slices that looked bright and fresh. She tagged her husband Harbhajan Singh and wrote: “@harbhajan3 your fav has arrived”. It doesn't come as a surprise though because mangoes – ‘the king of fruits' - are everyone's favourite.

Take a look at the post:

(Also Read: New Mommy Anita Hassanandani Swears By Coconut Water: 5 Reasons Why)

The sweet fruit of mango is so delicious and so nutritious that we can understand why Geeta Basra is so excited to gobble them down. Don't we all wait for these orange delights to make way into our plates as soon as the summer arrives? Here are some major benefits of eating mangoes for good health.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh got married in the year 2015 and have a daughter named Hinaya Heer Plaha. Geeta shared the exciting news of their second pregnancy on Instagram with an adorable post where the three could be seen posing as a loving family and Hinaya holding a T-shirt that read "Soon to be a big sister".

Take a look –

(Also Read: Malaika Arora Thanks Chef Saransh Goila For Her Meaty, Desi Sunday Feast)

We congratulate the family and wish them good luck.