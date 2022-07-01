Genelia D'Souza, also known as Genelia Deshmukh, is one jovial actress in Bollywood! But, to just call her an actress would be too little. The producer, entrepreneur and ex-model may not be visible on screen anymore, but that doesn't mean she isn't running a busy schedule! The celebrity is publicly known to be a vegan foodie and to further her passion for food, she even started a vegan food business called 'Imagine Meats' with her husband Riteish Deshmukh. She truly enjoys eating just as much as we do, but what she likes, even more, is to treat those around her with good food! Wondering how we know that? Take a look:

While wrapping up the shoot of one of her new projects, Genelia decided to give her whole cast and crew a sweet farewell, by showering them with desserts! From decadent chocolate cakes that look oh-so-delicious to a variety of cake jars with blueberries, mangoes and other delicious fruits, she sent all kinds of desserts to her colleagues. But, the desserts came with a hidden twist, they all were sugar-free, gluten-free and vegan! Sounds healthy, doesn't it? But the cakes look as scrumptious as any ordinary cake would look. Recently, Genelia decided to start a fitness journey to become healthy and fit, and ever since then, she has chosen to pick the healthier alternative for almost everything, even cake!

Genelia is sharing her full account of her trials and tribulation to get fit and we all can't help but relate to all of her moods. From controlling her portions, and eating healthy to going to the gym early morning, she is doing all the hard work and she is not enjoying the process. She has been giving accounts of her process and updating her 10.1 million followers on Instagram about her daily struggles. As most of us have tried being on fitness journeys, we can understand all of Genelia's foodie problems!











What did you think of Genelia D'Souza's sweet gesture? Do tell us in the comments section below!