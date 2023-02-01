There are some days when we want to eat a lavish meal with no holds barred. From ghee-laden parathas to sumptuous curries, we want it all! However, on other days, a simple home-cooked meal provides comfort like no other. The feeling of bingeing upon a wholesome dal chawal or classic chana paratha is truly incomparable. And as it turns out, this feeling is shared by some of our favourite Bollywood celebrities! Actress-producer Genelia D'Souza recently took to Instagram to share a hearty home-cooked meal that she enjoyed. Take a look:





Genelia D'Souza kept it simple with a comforting, home-cooked meal. Photo: Instagram

In the video that Genelia shared, we could spot two bowls of wholesome homemade dishes kept in the frame of the video. While one appeared to be a bowl of yellow dal with tempering, the other seemed to be a mixed vegetable gravy. Genelia took us through the meal and showed us the stunning sunlight and view in the backdrop of her home. In the background of the clip, Genelia D'Souza added the music 'Khul Ke Jeene Ka' from the film 'Dil Bechara' by A.R. Rahman. "Keeping it simple," read the caption to the post.





Those who follow Genelia D'Souza closely would know that the actress is a huge food-lover. She has always been a proud vegan and regularly shares updates and vegan recipes on her Instagram handle. Recently, she took out her husband Riteish Deshmukh and sons Riaan and Rahyl for a wholesome lunch meal. Of course, the lunch was vegan and had protein-filled edamame beans as one of the dishes. Click here to read more about it.





On the work front, Genelia D'Souza made her comeback on the silver screen with a Marathi film 'Ved', where she worked opposite her husband Riteish Deshmukh. The film has also been produced by her.