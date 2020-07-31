Healthy Snacks: 4 Baked Munchies For Mid-Meal Hunger Pangs

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: July 31, 2020 16:06 IST
We have often heard the saying that breakfast should be the biggest meal of the day, followed by the other meals in descending order. But why didn't anyone tell us about the cravings that strike in the duration between meals? Even the healthiest amongst us succumb to hunger pangs in between meals. Thus, whether we like it or not, we finally end up snacking on unhealthy junk. We have the perfect solution to your snacking needs as we have collated a delicious list of baked snacks. These snacks are healthy, guilt-free and absolutely binge-worthy.
If you thought this baked Chakli wasn't healthy enough, it's made with Ragi flour which is a healthier alternative to maida.
Shankarpali is a traditional snack served in Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Try these delicious munchies if you love that additional spice.
Namak Pare is one of the most popular tea-time snacks, and here's an easy baked version you can make and keep for yourself.
Roughly translating to 'Twisted', Murukku is one snack you can continue having without having to worry about loading on excessive calories.
So, next time hunger strikes at odd hours, keep these baked snacks handy and binge to your heart's content!
