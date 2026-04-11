Keralites have often shown their love for nature through various means. However, the way a liquor shop in the state is recycling its empty plastic bottles has set a benchmark. Nitin Tewari, a mixologist and beverage consultant, recently opened up about his experience in Kerala. Widely known by his social media moniker, Mr BarTender, the content creator revealed what happened when he bought a bottle of liquor in Kerala.

At This Liquor Shop In Kerala, You Get A 20 Rupee Refund For Returning Empty Bottles

In a video on Instagram, Nitin Tewari says, “I just bought this bottle of Jawan Rum from a liquor store,” while pointing towards a shop in one of the streets of Kerala. He added, “But something cool happened. This bottle's MRP says 650 rupees, but I paid 670 rupees.”

Explaining the intriguing detail behind this price, he shares, “There's something really cool happening here. You can come back, leave the empty bottles right here, and aunty will give you 20 rupees back. That's a perfect reimbursement.”





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This popular beverage brand has adopted a smart approach to reducing pollution by encouraging the return of plastic bottles. Nitin refers to this technique as "cool" and encourages every state in India to embrace it, particularly praising Kerala.

He captioned the video, "Rs 20 back for an empty bottle?" Kerala, this is next level,” adding, “Came across this super smart system with Jawan Rum in Kerala — return your empty bottle and get reimbursed. Simple idea, big impact.” According to him, sustainability, alongside responsible drinking by the community in Kerala, is praiseworthy.

The Internet Is Impressed

The video quickly impressed social media users, who began flooding the comments section. One user called it a "green initiative". Another person humorously wrote, “Jai Jawan." Another added, “Kind of like Pfand in Germany, a cool initiative,” referring to Germany's mandatory deposit-refund system for beverage containers that encourages recycling and waste reduction. One person praised it, saying, “Great initiative!”





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A person even revealed the exact location of the store. The Bevco (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) outlet in Chirakkuni, near Palayad in Kannur, is a government-run retail shop for Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), beer, and wine, and is part of the statewide beverage retail network.





The simple idea has clearly struck a chord online. It's a small step, but one that many believe could make a big difference.