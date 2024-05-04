What's that one street food that you can never get over? We bet the unanimous answer will be chaat. There's no end to the amazing chaat options we get across India. Every region has unique chaat recipes and experimentation, making it more interesting than ever. That's not all. People at home also try to be creative by adding new ingredients to a classic chaat recipe. We recently came across one such option that we thought was worth mentioning. It's a delicious bowl of dahi makhana chaat. To put it simply, it's a healthier version of dahi vada or dahi papdi chaat that includes a good amount of nutrients in your diet, keeping the flavours intact. Sounds interesting? Let's try it out.





Also Read: These 5 Healthy Chaat Recipes Are Ideal For Morning Meal

What Makes Dahi Makhana Chaat A Healthier Option For All?

As the name goes, dahi makhana chaat includes fox nuts (makhana) that are packed with fibre, protein, calcium, and other essential nutrients, providing energy to stay healthy and active throughout. Adding to that, the recipe includes dahi, a potent source of probiotics, helping you digest the food with ease. Moreover, the dish avoids the excess use of oil that we need for frying papdi and vada for the classic dahi vada and dahi papdi. If all these reasons are good enough for you to try out the delicious dahi makhana chaat, then without further ado, let's straight away jump into the recipe.

Healthy Dahi Makhana Chaat Recipe | How To Make Healthy Dahi Makhana Chaat:

This particular recipe has been shared by food vlogger Nidhi Jain, who goes by the name 'cookwithnidhiii' on Instagram. "This one is super chatpata (spicy), and healthy...trust me everyone will love this for sure. Tip - Highly addictive," she mentions.





Step 1. Heat ghee in a pan and add salt and red chilli powder to it.





Step 2. Fry the makhana until they turn crispy. Transfer to a bowl.





Step 3. Whisk chilled dahi with some sugar and drizzle on makhana.





Step 4. Add green and red chutney on the top.





Step 5. Garnish with tomato, cucumber, raw mango, coriander leaves and pomegranate pearls (anar). You can add some chopped onions as well.





And you have a delicious bowl of dahi makhana chaat, ready in not more than 10 minutes. To make it vrat-friendly, eliminate the onion from the recipe and replace regular salt with rock salt (sendha namak). That's it!

Watch the detailed recipe video of dahi makhana chaat below:

Also Read: Craving Dahi Vada? Try This Guilt-Free Twist With Oats And Moong Dal!