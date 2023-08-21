There's an inherently satisfying feeling in biting into a soft, melt-in-your-mouth dahi vada. The creamy curd, tangy tamarind chutney, and crispy goodness of vadas combine to create an undeniably comforting taste. However, there's one caveat - the fried vadas. This is the only aspect that makes us think twice before indulging in this heavenly delight. But what if we told you that this beloved dish could undergo a healthy transformation without compromising on flavour? Oats and moong dal vada allow you to relish your favourite dish without any worry. How? The vadas are not fried; they are steamed!

Also Read: 5 Healthy Chaat Recipes Under 15 Mins

Is Dahi Vada Healthy Or Unhealthy?

Dahi vada offers us significant nutrition from both the vada and curd. The vadas are made from dal, which is exceptionally rich in protein. Curd serves as a probiotic superstar, promoting the growth of healthy gut bacteria while facilitating smooth digestion. Essentially, dahi vada is a nutritious dish, but it loses some points when the vadas are deep-fried.

Giving Dahi Vada A Healthier Spin

The world of gastronomy allows ample room for experimentation and innovation. By substituting the traditional deep-frying process with a healthier cooking method, the vada maintains its authenticity while becoming a guilt-free pleasure. And to make things even better, oats are added to enhance their health quotient.

Oats are renowned for their high fibre content, which aids digestion, supports weight management, and contributes to heart health. Combining these two ingredients not only improves the vadas' texture but also elevates their nutritional value.

Also Read: 5 Street Foods In India That Are Healthy Too

Dahi vada can be turned into a delicious chaat. Image Credit: iStock

How to Prepare Oats and Moong Dal Dahi Vada: No-Fry Dahi Vada Recipe

Begin by preparing the vadas: Wash the moong dal and soak it in water for approximately 3-4 hours. Drain the soaked dal and grind it together with rolled oats to create a smooth batter. Add a small amount of water if necessary, but ensure that the batter maintains a suitable consistency. Transfer the batter to a mixing bowl and incorporate chopped onions, spices, and salt. Heat a non-stick appe pan and grease the molds with oil. Spoon the batter into the molds and cook until the vadas turn golden brown on both sides. Remove the vadas from the pan and allow them to cool. Next, soak them in lukewarm water for a few minutes.





Assemble the dahi vada: Whisk the curd until it becomes smooth. Add a pinch of salt to the curd. Gently remove excess water from the vadas and arrange them on a serving dish. Pour the whisked curd over the vadas, followed by drizzling tamarind chutney and sprinkling roasted cumin powder and red chilli powder for an added burst of flavour. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and savour without any guilt.





For the complete oats and moong dal dahi vada recipe, click here.





Oats and Moong Dal Dahi Vada is a perfect addition to your healthy diet without sacrificing indulgence.