Weight Loss: Have Ginger Shots Every Day To Lose Weight And Enjoy Good Health

Of late, we are seeing a barrage of tiny bottles of ginger shots lining the shelves of the stores. Touted as health-giving elixir, these products are selling like hot cakes. It is believed that having one ginger shot every day in the morning provides innumerable health benefits. But, what is a ginger shot really? It is a small quantity of concentrated juice made of fresh ginger root (Zingiber officinale) - the same spice we use for regular cooking. Ginger shot can be made out of just ginger or can be teamed with other ingredients like lemon, honey, apples, green vegetables; and spices like black pepper and turmeric.



The various health benefits of ginger have been flogged at length by health experts already. Ginger has long been hailed as a magical spice that brings in a gush of wellness in the foods that we eat with it.







Ginger shot is concentrated juice made of fresh ginger root

Why ginger is considered excellent for health?



Ginger earns its health-giving profile mainly because of one bioactive component - gingerol. Gingerol pumps in a whole host of anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants that build up the immunity system and fight disease-causing free radicals.



Pure ginger juice contains some volatile oils, which lubricate the digestion system. Ginger produces more acid content in the body that burns calories and fat and turns up the metabolism rate of the body.



Consuming ginger has many other advantages. It keeps blood sugar level in check and helps in alleviating nausea and vomiting.









How Can You Make Ginger Shot At Home?



If you are one of those who prefer cooking at home from scratch than buy ready-made foods from the market, this is for you.







Ginger Lemon Shot -



Juice half a lemon and 1 inch knob of ginger. Pass the juice through a mesh strainer and just down the shot.







Ginger Turmeric Shot -



Blend together 1 inch ginger, 1 lemon and 1 teaspoon turmeric powder and a pinch of black pepper. Strain and drink.





Ginger and turmeric shot





Fruity Ginger Shot -



Ground 1 fruit of your choice (apple and orange are mostly preferred) and mix with 1 knob grated ginger, juice of 1 lemon, 1 teaspoon honey and half cup water.







Green Ginger Shot -



Blend together half cup green leafy vegetable of your choice (spinach is mostly preferred) with 1 tablespoon grated ginger, half cup water, juice of 1 lemon and a pinch of black pepper.





Ginger and spinach shots





Classic Ginger Shot -



If you like to keep it all simple, just ground about 2 inch ginger in a juicer or a blender and have as is or mix with honey for a sweeter taste.





To gain overall wellness, it's best to have ginger shot every day, the first thing in the morning. However, if you are allergic to ginger or are already taking blood sugar medications or blood thinning medications, please exercise caution. Remember, it's always best to consult your dietitian before starting any new diet regime.







