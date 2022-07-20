





The heat has subsided, and as the beautiful rainy weather kicks in, all we want to do is sit back and relax. But during this time, our stomachs start craving something spicy and indulgent. However, at the same time, we don't want to make much effort in the kitchen. A lazy meal for a lazy day seems perfect. But what to cook!? Well, if you are searching for a recipe here, we bring you a yummy gobhi pepper fry to try. The name of this dish might sound a little boring, but trust me, you are in for a surprise. This dish is crispy, spicy, flavourful, and super easy to make. It is fantastic for the time when you want a quick and easy dish. This gobhi recipe is sure to satisfy you to the core!











In this quick recipe, the gobhi pieces are first boiled and fried to a crisp, then cooked in a mix of spices. This recipe can be had as a starter with spicy chutney. And if you wish to turn it into a full meal, then pair it with a phulka! Both ways, it will come out to be yummy. So, without waiting, let us check out the full recipe below:





Gobhi Pepper Fry Recipe: Here's How To Make Gobhi Pepper Fry

Take a gobhi and cut it into small pieces and boil it. Now keep it aside and let it cook. Till then, in a bowl, add all-purpose flour, cornstarch, salt, pepper, and red chilli flakes and form a slurry from it. Then dip your gobhi in this mix and deep fry till crispy. Now in a separate pan, add some oil, ginger, garlic, capsicum, and finely chopped onions. Mix them well. Now add masalas like salt, red chilli flakes, pepper, coriander powder, and some ketchup. Mix again. Throw in the fried gobhi and cover it up with the prepared sauce. Then serve and enjoy!











Try these out and let us know how you liked their taste!