Summer is here in all its glory. With temperatures soaring to 45 degrees in some parts of the country, the heat is becoming unbearable. While air conditioners do provide relief, we are now releasing the importance of cooling foods and beverages more than ever. Luckily, we are blessed to have a wide variety of summer-special coolers that we can rely on. This summer, take a break from your ordinary beverages and try something unique. Presenting: Gond Katira Shikanji. This delightful drink is super healthy and delicious, and will help cool your body from within. Why not give it a try and see how incredible it is?

What Is Gond Katira?

Gond katira is a type of edible gum that is translucent in colour. When dissolved in water, it transforms into a jelly-like substance, which is then added to various foods and drinks. Another important thing to note about gond katira is that it has no significant flavour.

Is Gond Katira Shikanji Healthy?

Absolutely! Gond katira shikanji ticks all the boxes of being a healthy drink. Gond katira, the key ingredient in this shikanji, boasts several health benefits. It has natural cooling properties, making it the perfect drink to sip on during hot summer days. Gond katira is also high in fibre and aids in promoting healthy digestion. Furthermore, the drink also includes chia seeds, desi khaand, jeera powder, and black salt, which further enhance its nutritional value.

Can You Have Gond Katira Shikanji On A Weight-Loss Diet?

Gond katira shikanji can be a delightful addition to your weight loss diet. It is low in calories and high in fibre - the ideal combination for weight loss. It serves as a healthier alternative to other sugary summer beverages. However, remember to consume it in moderation and reduce the amount of black salt to maximise its benefits.

Gond Katira Shikanji Recipe | How To Make Gond Katira Shikanji

The recipe for gond katira shikanji was shared by the Instagram page @anki_di_rasoi. To make it, start by soaking gond katira in a bowl of warm water. After a few hours, you'll notice that it has turned into a jelly-like substance. Next, take a glass jug and squeeze lemon juice into it, then add desi khaand, chilled water, gond katira, soaked chia seeds, roasted jeera powder, and black salt. Add ice cubes and stir well. Refrigerate for at least an hour before serving chilled! Your gond katira shikanji is now ready to be enjoyed!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Give it a try at home and treat your family to this refreshing and healthy desi summer cooler. Let us know how everyone liked it in the comments below.