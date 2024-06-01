Summer is at its peak and we can feel it due to constantly rising temperatures. Air conditioners, coolers and fans work non-stop to provide us with some kind of relief. This scorching heat can lead to several health problems like headaches, nausea, dehydration, and constipation. While it is advised not to go out during peak hours, there is only so much we can do, right? Not just our lifestyle but our dietary choices also impact the temperatures of our bodies. In summer, you must make sure to incorporate foods that are rich in water content while also being light on your stomach.





Also Read: Why Gond Katira Is A Must In Summer: Discover 4 Incredible Benefits





If you are active on social media, then you must have come across a special type of edible gum called Gond Katira. They appear as translucent solid crystals which convert into jelly when dissolved in water. Have you been looking for a unique recipe involving gond katira that provides you with cooling properties and not much effort? If yes, then we have a sweet recipe for you. Chef and digital content creator Pooja Munjani (@foodiefemmepooja) shared an easy recipe for Gond Katira pudding that is made with minimal ingredients but tastes amazing.

Watch the full video below:

How To Make Gond Katira Pudding At Home | Gond Katira Pudding Recipe

Chef and digital content creator Pooja Munjani shared an easy recipe to beat the summer heat with gond katira pudding. To make this pudding:

Take a handful of gond katira and add it to a blender. Make a fine powder with the gums. In a small bowl, add the gond katira powder and some water. Mix well so that the powder dissolves. Set it aside for at least 5-6 hours.

Take a pan and add 2 cups of milk to it. Boil it for 5-10 minutes and add sugar to it. Mix so that the sugar dissolves in the milk completely. Boil it till it reduces its quantity by 1/3rd and forms a rabri-like consistency.

Once your gond katira is ready add some powdered sugar in it. The mushy gond katira will instantly mix with the powdered sugar and become transparent. Take 5-6 slices of bread and remove its corners. In a rectangular glass container, place the bread slices in such a way that it covers its entire surface.

Now add the prepared rabri over the bread slices and garnish it with some chopped nuts. Repeat the process until the container is 2/3rd full.

Once it reaches the edge, spread a generous layer of sweet gond katira on top of your soaked bread slices. You can also add cardamom powder at this point. Spread the gond katira evenly on your bread and top it with some chopped nuts and saffron. Refrigerate it for 1-2 hours and enjoy!

Chef Munjani states that since gond katira has no taste of its own, you can add other ingredients of your choice as well.

How Does Gond Katira Help You In Summer?

Gond Katira, also known as tragacanth gum, is a type of edible gum that has several health benefits. Since it is important to keep yourself hydrated and cool in the scorching summer heat, we will give you four reasons why you should incorporate this into your diet.

1. Cooling Properties

The most important health benefit of gond katira is that it has natural cooling properties, which makes it perfect for your summer diet. It can provide you relief from the scorching summer heat, hydrate us, and keep us active.

2. Supports Digestion

Incorporating gond katira into your diet can help your digestive system. Gond katira is rich in fibre and other enzymes that help promote digestion and smoothen bowel movement. Experiencing digestive issues in summer is pretty common so make sure to add this gem to your diet.

3. Great For Skin

Since gond katira can hydrate your body, it is great for your skin. In summer, our skin is prone to sunburn. But you can say hello to glowing and well-nourished skin with gond katira.

4. Strengthen Immunity

Gond katira is packed with antioxidants. In summer, our skin and immunity get compromised because of the scorching heat. But once you add gond katira to your diet, you will find yourself in the pink of your health.





Also Read: Gond And Gond Katira Are Not The Same. Here's How To Tell These Edible Gums Apart





Do you like eating gond katira? If yes, then in what form? Let us know in the comments below!