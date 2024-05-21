Summer is in full swing, with temperatures crossing 45 degrees in some parts of North India. In such harsh heat, all we want is cooling beverages to sip on. Among the many options, masala shikanji enjoys a huge fan following. Shikanji is basically a desi version of the classic lemonade. It consists of flavourful masalas which give it a kick of spice and make it truly delicious. However, many people struggle to make it at home. No matter how much effort you put in, it somehow lacks the flavour of store-bought masala shikanji. If you too face this problem, here are some easy tips that'll help you make it perfectly every single time.

Also Read: Love Watermelon? Try This Yummy Watermelon Shikanji To Beat The Summer Heat

Photo Credit: iStock

Masala Shikanji Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfect Masala Shikanji:

1. Always Use Fresh Lemons

When making shikanji, you must be mindful of the quality of lemons you use. Being the key ingredient, it is essential that you get your hands on the best ones. Ensure that they have a firm texture, as this is a good sign of their ripeness. Avoid using lemons that have been lying around in your refrigerator for too long, or else your masala shikanji won't be as flavourful.

2. Balance Out The Flavours

A perfect glass of masala shikanji will have the perfect balance of flavours. It should neither be too sweet nor too salty. Always follow the quantity of sugar and black salt as mentioned in the recipe. Of course, you can always add more if you wish but try to keep the flavours well-balanced. This way, you'll be able to enjoy it better.

3. Make Your Own Masala

This shikanji consists of several masalas, which give it a distinct flavour. Chaat masala, jeera powder, and black pepper powder are the most commonly used. Sure, you can use store-bought masalas to make shikanji, but nothing compares to the flavour of fresh, homemade masalas. You can even combine them all together and add them at once.

4. Allow Enough Time To Chill

Once you've poured the shikanji into the jug, allow enough time for it to chill. After all, your masala shikanji will taste good only when it's perfectly chilled. You must refrigerate it for at least 30 minutes before serving. If you're short on time, you can even place the jug in the freezer for some time and then enjoy.

Also Read: Summer Special: How To Make Refreshing Mango Shikanji To Beat The Heat

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Garnish With Coriander Leaves

Garnishing is also an important part of your shikanji-drinking experience. Once it's fully chilled, garnish your shikanji with fresh coriander leaves. The vibrant green colour will not only add a dash of colour to your shikanji but also add a refreshing taste to it. You can even drizzle some extra lemon juice if you feel like it.





Do you love sipping on masala shikanji during summer? Here's an easy recipe for you to try.