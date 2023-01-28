Breakfast is considered to be the most important meal of the day. So it has to be both nutritious and delicious. Some prefer to take it lightly and have buttered toast while others go for foods that are quite filling like a stuffed paratha in the morning. There are a plethora of breakfast options and the choice varies from person to person. For many, oats are a preferred breakfast to kick off the day. It is light on the stomach, provides you with adequate energy, and is very easy to prepare. Besides this, oats can be prepared in a variety of ways which ensures that don't get bored with them. If you are looking for a new oats variation to add to your breakfast menu then celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shares an easy-peasy yet tasty overnight oats recipe.





In an Instagram Reel, the chef explains the process to prepare the oats. Overnight oats were one of the most trending recipes of 2022, and chef Gordon Ramsay shared his own recipe for the same. "The perfect morning includes my easy Overnight Oats! All you need is simple ingredients at home," he wrote in the caption. Take a look:

To begin making chef Gordon Ramsay's overnight oats recipe, arrange the ingredients below.

Oats

Nuts

Honey

Butter or coconut oil

Honey or maple syrup

Warm spices

Yogurt

Milk of choice

Salt

Chia seeds

Nut butter

Dried fruit

Once you have gathered all the ingredients, follow these steps.





Step – 1 Spread some oats on a baking tray and bake them until brown.





Step – 2 Bake some dried fruits and other dry ingredients too.





Step – 3 Melt some butter in a pan and then add maple syrup, salt, and warm spices before mixing everything well.





Step – 4 Toss some raisins into a bowl and then add the fruits and baked oats and mix them properly. Then pour the prepared syrup on the oats.





Step – 5 Pour some milk into a mason jar and add a dollop of ice cream and some nut butter. Mix well.





Step – 6 Proceed to add the oats and close the jar. Keep it overnight and top it up with some fresh fruits before eating.