Every time we scroll through our social media feed, we encounter dozens of hilarious videos on multiple subjects. From adorable pets to cute babies, humorous situations and even mimicry - there is so much funny content that goes viral every day. Celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay is one such internet personality who regularly indulges his fans with a laugh or two. His witty style of reacting to viral cooking videos on the internet is a form of content we eagerly await. This time, however, Gordon Ramsay added a twist and reacted to a video of a chef mimicking him. The hilarious video and Ramsay's reaction too left everyone in splits. Take a look:

(Also Read: Gordon Ramsay's Hilarious Reaction To Bizarre Burger Patty)

"Oh Gino Da Campo.....it's not Halloween tonight," wrote Ramsay in the caption of the video. The clip has already amassed 2.8 million views and 127k likes. In the clip, we could see chef Gino wearing a special Gordon Ramsay mask and wig to look like him. He was explaining how to make a bizarre recipe for a pastry, stuffed with the British favourites - mushy peas, fish and chips. He sandwiched them all in the middle of a pastry sheet and baked it till golden-brown.





Nevertheless, Gordon Ramsay couldn't stop himself from roasting the mimicry video in his own style. "What the... Seriously, Gino?" and "Oh god, stop it," exclaimed Gordon Ramsay in the reaction video. He also asked why chef Gino had his name written on his apron, and if it was in case he forgot his own. Ramsay concluded the video by addressing chef Gino by his famous insult - "You Idiot sandwich!"





A number of fans and followers reacted to the hilarious mimicry video and Ramsay's reaction to it. "That is actually genius," said one user while another wrote, "Gino got the hand claps nailed." Meanwhile, another chimed in, "Gordon and Gino could just sit around and do nothing and it'll still be an entertaining show!"





This is not the only reaction video by Ramsay that has gone viral. Previously, the chef reacted to a video of cooking outdoors and the video raked in over 5.3 million views and 241k likes. Check it out:

What did you think of Gordon Ramsay's hilarious reaction videos? Tell us in the comments.