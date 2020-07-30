DIY Drinks: How To Make Green Apple Martini At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Green Apple Martini can easily be made at home with this delightful recipe.

We have often heard the saying that there is no problem in the world that a good drink can't fix. The best way to rejuvenate at the end of a long, tiring day is with a refreshing chilled drink. Martini is one such cocktail, which is much-adulated among drink aficionados. The fictional British spy James Bond also had a special corner for the classic Martini, with his signature catchphrase 'shaken, not stirred'. If you are someone who digs a good cocktail preparation too, here's a recipe for a delicious Green Apple Martini you must try.





Green Apple Martini is one of the classic cocktail preparations which can go well with any occasion. The delicious, slightly sour taste of green apple compliments vodka so well in this delightful recipe. If you have ever wondered what goes into the making of your favourite Green Apple Martini, we have decoded the recipe for you!

This evergreen cocktail can now be made at home with this quick and easy recipe. All you need are a few simple ingredients and spices for unbelievably delicious results. The Green Apple Martini recipe is a no-brainer and you don't need to be a highly-skilled mixologist to make this! So, make this delightful drink at home today by yourself with this surprisingly easy recipe.





Here Is The Full Recipe Text Of Green Apple Martini:

Ingredients:





30ml vodka

10ml green apple syrup

3-4 green apple pieces

10ml lime juice

Ice cubes

1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

Method:



