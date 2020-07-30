SEARCH
  DIY Drinks: How To Make Green Apple Martini At Home (Recipe Video Inside)

Green Apple Martini: If you are someone who digs a good cocktail preparation too, here's a recipe for a delicious Green Apple Martini you must try.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: July 30, 2020 16:25 IST

Green Apple Martini can easily be made at home with this delightful recipe.

Highlights
  • Green Apple Martini is a classic evergreen cocktail recipe
  • You can make it with this delightful and easy technique
  • Try this interesting and unique preparation at home today

We have often heard the saying that there is no problem in the world that a good drink can't fix. The best way to rejuvenate at the end of a long, tiring day is with a refreshing chilled drink. Martini is one such cocktail, which is much-adulated among drink aficionados. The fictional British spy James Bond also had a special corner for the classic Martini, with his signature catchphrase 'shaken, not stirred'. If you are someone who digs a good cocktail preparation too, here's a recipe for a delicious Green Apple Martini you must try.

Watch The Full Recipe Video Of Green Apple Martini Here:



(Also Read: )

Green Apple Martini is one of the classic cocktail preparations which can go well with any occasion. The delicious, slightly sour taste of green apple compliments vodka so well in this delightful recipe. If you have ever wondered what goes into the making of your favourite Green Apple Martini, we have decoded the recipe for you!

This evergreen cocktail can now be made at home with this quick and easy recipe. All you need are a few simple ingredients and spices for unbelievably delicious results. The Green Apple Martini recipe is a no-brainer and you don't need to be a highly-skilled mixologist to make this! So, make this delightful drink at home today by yourself with this surprisingly easy recipe.

Here Is The Full Recipe Text Of Green Apple Martini:

Ingredients:

  • 30ml vodka
  • 10ml green apple syrup
  • 3-4 green apple pieces
  • 10ml lime juice
  • Ice cubes
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon powder

Method:

  1. Add the pieces of green apple into a glass.
  2. With a crusher, crush the pieces of green apple to extract the juices.
  3. Pour green apple syrup and lime juice into the glass.
  4. Add vodka with the help of measurer.
  5. Add ice cubes into it.
  6. Serve in a martini glass, with sliced green apple and a garnishing of cherry.
  7. Add glazed cinnamon powder to the glass.


