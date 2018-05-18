The Ultimate Guide to Bar Glassware: Cocktails, Beer and Wine Glasses

Cheers! Most interesting stories begin with the clinking of glasses, don't they? I am sure we all have had many such nights at our favourite bars or restaurants, or even at home. But, have you ever noticed that the drinks you order are always served in a very distinctive style of glassware? While a lot of new restaurants have come up with some quirky ways of serving their drinks, like bathtub-shaped glasses, bulb glasses etc.; you might want to stick with the classic evergreen options for your guests. There is a fair amount of science and history that decides which drink to pour in which kind of glass. We have listed quite a comprehensive list of glasses that will complete your home bar and will allow you to serve any kind of drink to your guests. While most of these glasses have specific names either based on their structural design or on the name of the companies that pioneered them, we would list these glasses in a way you can easily purchase them in the market or order them online.
The White Wine Glass
For most people, a wine glass is a wine glass, be it white or red. However, if you have a wine connoisseur coming over, you might want to serve your white and red wines in different glasses. After all, research shows that a fine wine drinking experience is incomplete without the wine being served in the right glass.
The white wine glass has a narrow lip to direct your wine to the front of your mouth and also to release the aroma close to your nose, since a good white wine has a delicate aroma. The bowl of the white wine glass is traditionally taller and less broad at the base. Its stem should be sturdy and thick enough for one to hold on to it to prevent the heat of the hand to affect the temperature and taste of the drink.
Red wines typically have a stronger aroma. Once they are poured in a glass, they need more space to breathe in order to give you the right aroma; which is why the bowl of the red wine glass should be broader like a balloon. The lip of the red wine glass can be broader in shape since its aroma is not delicate and the broader lip also allows the wine to be dislodged to the back and the sides of the tongue; where its taste can be best realised.
A champagne glass or a champagne flute is characterised with a long stem with a tall narrow bowl. The bowl is kept narrow to help the carbonated drink maintain its carbonation levels while drinking, and the stem is long to prevent the heat of the hand to affect the temperature of the drink. The lip also is kept narrow so that the right amount of carbonation is maintained while enjoying the drink. The bowl of the champagne glass comes in beautiful crystalline cuts and you could choose one to suit your taste.
Whiskey glasses or rather tumblers have been popularised by the movies for a very long time. Although these tumblers are not the first picks of any whiskey connoisseur, they will do just fine in your home bar. These whiskey tumblers are thick from the bottom. You could also find some very intricately cut outer layers of whiskey glass that could really make your bar look stunning, but we won't suggest you to serve these glasses to any whiskey lover because it is hard to judge the colour and viscosity of the whiskey in such glasses.
In the past decade, a plethora of suggestions have been made regarding the right shape of beer glassware. If you happen to visit a brewing company, they might serve you beer, not in mugs but in different kinds of glasses meant to structurally trap the aroma and fizz of the beer by just its design. However, you don't need to worry about that while picking up your beer glassware because in all probability you would be serving bottled beer to your guests. You could go with the classic beer mugs which are made of thick glass and have a handle at least 4 fingers wide for a comfortable hold.
Tequila shot glasses are the cutest of all liquor glassware and can be easily spotted because of their tiny shape and size. A tequila shot glass is usually thick at the bottom to prevent it from shattering into very small pieces of glass. Tequila shot glasses these days have become a popular merchandise for all quirky brands. You could buy a tequila drinking Roulette or a tequila Tic-Tac-Toe if you plan on entertaining your guests with a drinking game.
If you wish to flaunt different layers in your shot, then this is the glass to go for. The very famous B-50 shot is a concoction to be invariably served in tall shot glasses. Kahlua, Baileys, and Grand Marnier are the stars of the B-50. So if your guests are elegant and not quirky, you might consider purchasing long shot glasses and use different types of liquor as per their preferences.
A martini or a cocktail glass has a conical bowl and a very broad lip to enable you to rim your glass with some salt. Martini glasses were introduced in France during the time of prohibition, so the larger rim allows one to dispose of the drink quickly in the event of a raid. Nevertheless, these glasses will add a different kind of elegance to your home bar and should help you serve any cocktail that does not require ice in it. The stem thus helps to keep the cocktail cool for a longer time.
These tall, chimney-shaped glasses are good for any drink that requires you to add crushed ice or ice cubes to cool the drink. Gin-and-tonics, vodka and club sodas, whiskey and gingers and your LIITs are best served in these glasses. This long sleek structure increases the surface area of ice exposed to the drink, thus quickly cooling your drink. Ideally, you will get a stirrer to stir the contents of your cocktail with this glass. You could also use this glass to serve mocktails to your teetotaller guests.
The margarita has over time become the world's most popular drink. The first thing that comes to your mind thinking about margaritas is a beach and a margarita glass served with a peppy straw with a tiny umbrella on it. While you don't have to particularly replicate the same experience with your audience, having this glass in your home bar is a must, given the popularity of the drink and its contentious history.
Irish coffee is a cocktail consisting of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, and sugar topped with a layer of cream. Ideally served hot, the Irish coffee glass usually has a handle on its side for a comfortable hold.