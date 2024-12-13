Pickles are the ultimate food mood-lifters, aren't they? Just the thought of tangy, spicy pickles is enough to make your mouth water. Winter brings a bounty of veggies perfect for pickle-making, like carrots, radishes and cabbage. While there's no shortage of store-bought pickles, many of us still swear by the magic of homemade ones, crafted the good old traditional way. If you're a fan of fiery green chilli pickle and want to nail it at home, this is for you!





People often complain that their green chilli pickle doesn't last long. The culprit? Common mistakes during preparation that spoil all the effort. But don't worry! Follow these simple tips, and your green chilli pickle will stay fresh and flavorful for a long time.





Tips To Ace Your Green Chilli Pickle Game

1. Pick Fresh, Quality Chillies

Always go for the freshest green chillies when making pickles. Skip the old, wrinkly ones and pick chillies that are crisp and bright. While shopping, look for chillies with fewer seeds-excess seeds can mess with the pickle's taste and shelf life. Raw green chillies work best for that perfect spicy kick.

2. Wash Thoroughly

Rinse those green chillies like your pickle depends on it-because it does! Any leftover dirt or residue can ruin the taste. Don't forget to remove the stalks before pickling; they can introduce moisture and spoil the pickle.

3. Let The Sun Work Its Magic

Moisture is your pickle's worst enemy. To avoid this, sun-dry the chillies after washing them. Even a little leftover water can lead to mould, so let the sun do its thing and make sure they're completely dry.

4. Bring In The Vinegar

White vinegar is a game-changer when it comes to pickling. It acts as a natural preservative and helps your pickle stay fresh for longer. But remember, a little goes a long way-don't overdo it, or it could mess with the taste.

5. Mustard Oil Is A Must

No pickle is complete without mustard oil. Heat it up and let it cool before adding it to your pickle mix. The result? A well-cooked, flavorful pickle that stays fresh. Mustard oil adds that rich, traditional flavour we all love in homemade pickles.





So, the next time you're making green chilli pickle, keep these tips in mind. Trust us, your pickle game will be strong, and your boring meals? A thing of the past!