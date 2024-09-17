Green chillies are pretty much a staple in every Indian kitchen. Whether it's adding them to pickles, tossing them in tadkas, or sneaking them into salads, they're everywhere! Some people even prefer swapping out red chillies for green when cooking. And if you're a fan of spicy food, you probably love munching on them raw with your dal or sabzi too. We all have our own way of using green chillies, but did you know that there are actually different ways to cut them depending on the dish you're making? If not, don't worry-we've got you covered. Here are five super cool ways to use green chillies that you might not have known. Keep reading!











Here Are 5 Ways To Cut Green Chillies:

1. Finely Chopped Green Chillies

Want that perfect sprinkle of spice? Grab 3-4 green chillies, hold them down on your chopping board, and slice them as thin as possible. The closer your fingers are, the finer the chop. This is your go-to garnish for a final touch of heat!

2. Sliced Green Chillies

Slicing is super easy. Just line up 2-3 chillies, grab your knife, and slice away. These slightly bigger pieces are perfect for tempering or throwing into dal or sabzi for that extra zing. It's all about that chunky spice hit!

3. 3/4 Cut Green Chillies

Ever noticed those chillies in dishes that aren't fully chopped? Just make a single cut through the chilli, leaving it mostly whole. It infuses your food with flavour, and you can fish it out easily once you're done cooking.

4. Minced Green Chillies

Take a chilli, slice it lengthwise, then cut it down into super tiny pieces. Mincing gives you a fine texture that's ideal for stuffing or for adding a finishing touch to your dish.

5. Diagonally Cut Green Chillies

For a fancy look, hold the chilli straight but slice diagonally. This creates oval-shaped pieces that look great and work in all sorts of dishes. It's a small tweak but makes a big difference!










