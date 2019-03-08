Green Chilli Or Red Chilli? Which One Is The Healthier Option

Highlights Green chillies promote health and overall well-being

Chillies work a great deal to spice up our meals. Indian cuisine is known to contain a generous amount of spice, which not only make the food taste better but also provide many health benefits. Loaded with essential minerals and vitamins, chillies are a must-have addition in our day-to-day diet. Now, there are two kinds of chillies found commonly in our households - green chillies and red chillies (mostly in the powder form). Lately, a debate has sprung up on which chilli is better than the other. Divided opinions from every corner have left many confused who are unable to make a stern decision. Despite the ambiguity, people have started replacing red chilli powder with green chill, which is considered to be a more potent source of spice. As the common notion goes in the world of food - anything which is green is good for health. Studies have proved that green chillies promote health and overall well-being in ways more than one.





Green Chilli vs. Red Chilli

Red chillies are nothing but aged green chillies, which turned red and dried up with time. They lose most of their water content and worse, a major chunk of nutrients as well.

Red chillies are usually consumed in powdered form. The process poses the danger of adulteration of the final product. In addition to that, there is always a possibility of store-bought red chilli powder containing added synthetic colour.

Green chillies have higher water content and zero calories. It's the perfect pick for those who are watching their weight but can't do without their daily dose of spice.

If indigested in excess, red chilli causes internal inflammation, which can lead to peptic ulcer or even stomach cancer.

Benefits of Green Chilli:

Aids Digestion- Dietary fibre, found in abundance in green chilli, helps in alleviating constipation. The spice is very rich in vitamin C, which cleanses the colon and eases bowel movements. Green chilli also promotes saliva production, proving optimum lubrication for easy digestion.

Controls Blood Sugar Level - Green chilli is one of the best remedies for diabetes. It is known to balance blood sugar by controlling the insulin level.





Aids in Weight Loss - Green chilli contains no calories at all. In fact, it helps burn calories and speed up metabolism, resulting in weight loss.





Keeps Heart Healthy - Beta-carotene, one of the major properties of green chillies, maintain proper functioning of the cardiovascular system and boots immunity as well. Green chillies also keep a check on high cholesterol levels and prevent formation of blood clots.





Protects Against Cancer - Green chillies contain some natural elements and antioxidants that shield human bodies against many types of cancer like lung, mouth, colon and throat cancers.





No wonder green chilli has found its place as a healthy and important addition in many recipes. Even though green chillies are gradually replacing red chillies, you can't strip off the latter of their own health benefits.





Benefits of Red Chilli:

Maintains Blood Pressure - High content of potassium in red chilli powder soothes blood vessels and regulates blood pressure.





Rich Source Of Vitamin C - Vitamin C essentially supports the immune system and helps the body combat chronic diseases.





Prevents Heart Ailments - Antioxidants present in green chillies help in clearing blockages in blood vessels and arteries.





Burns Fat - Red chilli powder contains a compound called capsaicin that increases the body's metabolism rate and burns fat. Not only this, it also produces happy hormones, which in turn improves one's sexual life.





The dietary importance of red chillies cannot be negated. However, certain studies have revealed that green chillies have proven to be a healthier option.





The tenets of the philosophy of liberalised eating prompt us to follow our heart. But, a wise eater will always weigh the pros and cons and make the right choice. It's beyond doubt that green chilli is, indeed, a better spice to spruce up the food but red chilli can also be consumed in restricted amounts to avail certain health benefits unique to it.







