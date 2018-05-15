SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Green Chilli Seed Benefits: Here's Why You Should Add Spice To Your Food

Green Chilli Seed Benefits: Here's Why You Should Add Spice To Your Food

   |  Updated: May 15, 2018 16:22 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Green Chilli Seed Benefits: Here's Why You Should Add Spice To Your Food
Highlights
  • Most of us have a habit of eating green chillies with a meal
  • Green chillies may be fiery, but they have numerous benefits to offer
  • Chilli seeds are excellent to speed metabolism
Most of us have a habit of eating green chillies with a meal; turns out, it may be a great practice. Green chillies may be fiery, but they have numerous benefits to offer. In fact, more than the thick green skin, it is the seeds that give you a spicy flavour. Chilli seeds should be added to the curries; these tiny wonders may look like they cannot do anything good, but they come packed with many nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin B6, vitamin A, iron, copper, potassium, niacin, dietary fibre, folate, et al. Let's look at the many benefits chilli seeds may have.

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Coach Shilpa Arora, "Green chillies are loaded with vitamin C and the seeds are excellent to speed metabolism. When eaten raw with meals, these seeds help aid digestion." Chillies have most of the heating property in the seeds, whereas, the flesh is generally mild. Here are some of the important benefits seeds have to offer.



1. Stimulates digestive system



Eating the seeds help produce saliva that is important for the human digestive system. Eating them raw along with other foods will only stimulate digestion process.

(Also Read: 12 Health Benefits Of Green Chillies You Should Know)

green chillies

Eating the seeds help produce saliva that is important for the human digestive system

2. Lowers cholesterol level

Chilli seeds help lower cholesterol levels as they contain a substance known as phytosterol that acts as a good fat for our body. Phytosterols remove plaque in the blood vessels, prevent the absorption of blood cholesterol in the intestine, and also lower cholesterol formation so that negligible cholesterol can build-up. This way your heart remains healthy.



3. May help in losing weight



Chillies contain capsaicin that helps speed up metabolism and help the body to burn calories faster; this is because the seeds increase body temperature and heart rate. Moreover, it also speeds up the digestive system, which also plays a key role in losing weight.



4. Has antioxidants



It is the presence of various antioxidants in chilli seeds that help your body fight and eliminate free radicals in the body. Antioxidants like vitamins C, E and K, phytosterol, beta-carotene, and beta-cryptoxanthin help keep the body healthy, further boosting immunity.
 

green chilii achar
It is the presence of various antioxidants in chilli seeds that help your body fight free radicals

5. May help treat flu



Symptoms of flu may include cold, fever and cough; it is believed that if you consume spicy food as good as chilli seeds, it may help increase excretion of sweat, relieving the symptoms of disruptive flu. Spicy foods are known to open the airway, reduce sinusitis and other flu symptoms.



6. It is anti-bacterial



Seeds are known to have anti-bacterial properties that help keep your skin problems and other infections at bay.



Comments

So, it is not only the flesh but also the seeds that are known to be quite healthy. Do not discard them away and use them wisely. Make sure you do not overdose on them as they produce heat in the body. Go on and spice it up!


 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  ChilliGreen ChilliGreen Chilli Benefits
5 Of The Best Rum Cocktails For Your Next House Party
5 Of The Best Rum Cocktails For Your Next House Party
Aloe Vera For Weight Loss: Here's Why Ghritkumari May Help You Shed Kilos
Aloe Vera For Weight Loss: Here's Why Ghritkumari May Help You Shed Kilos

Related Videos

Related Recipes

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 