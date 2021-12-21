We all know that the most important meal of the day is breakfast. From our grandmas to expert nutritionists, almost everybody has taught us this valuable lesson. Still, most of us end up skipping their breakfast for some reason or the other! Either we get too lazy to prepare breakfast in the morning or we don't find breakfast delicious. We have found a way to make breakfast easy and yummy with this green onion and mushroom omelette recipe! With the goodness of veggies like green onions and mushrooms, this recipe makes a scrumptious omelette. Now you won't need these excuses to skip breakfast, you will be looking forward to starting the day with this delicious recipe.





Also Read: Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Shares Winter Menu





This recipe will let you make restaurant-style fluffy omelette at home! All you need to do is to prepare the stuffing of green onions and mushrooms and prepare the omelette base. Then cook the omelette with the stuffing at its centre. That way, you get the flavourful green onion and mushroom stuffing at every bite!

This mushroom and green onion omelette is delicious!

Easy Omelette Recipe: How To Make Green Onion And Mushroom Omelette

Take a pan, saute finely chopped mushrooms and green onions in butter. Season it with salt and pepper and keep it aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk eggs, water, salt and pepper. Heat a skillet and melt some butter. Add half the whisked eggs to the skillet. Spoon half of the mushroom-green onion mixture. Fold both sides of the omelette over filling and transfer to plate. The breakfast is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Green Onion and Mushroom Omelette





You can serve this some lightly toasted bread with this omelette for a filling breakfast or you can eat it as it is!





Try out this simple, yet delicious green onion and mushroom omelette recipe and do tell us in the comments sections how you liked it!









