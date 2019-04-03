Gudi Padwa 2019: Significance, Date & Time, Muhurat And Festive Foods Of Marathi New Year

Highlights Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 6th, 2019

The festival marks the beginning of spring

Gudi Padwa feast includes Marathi regional favourites like puran poli

Gudi Padwa 2019 will be celebrated this week in India on Saturday, April 6th, 2019. The festival is spring-time celebration that coincides with the start of the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus in the subcontinent. It is celebrated in and around Maharashtra on the first day of the month of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is also known as Samvatsar Padvo and is observed by decorating house floors with rangolis, dancing and preparation of delicious sweet and savoury foods. The festival coincides with Ugadi celebrations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and is observed by Telugu Hindus. The festival marks the beginning of spring and the reaping of Rabi crops.





Gudi Padwa 2019: Significance, Date and Time, Muhurat And Rituals

The Marathi and Konkani New Year will be celebrated on April 6th this year, and according to the website Drink Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi mahurat begins at 14:20 or 02:20 pm on April 5th, 2019. The Pratipada Tithi ends at 15:23 or 03:23 pm on April 6th, 2019. The day is said to begin with a ritual oil bath, followed by prayers and the consumption of neem leaves is said to be customary on Gudi Padwa. In North India, the nine-day festival of Chaitra Navaratri begins on the same day. Gudhi flags are also erected on houses, as a part of the Gudi Padwa celebrations in Maharashtra. The flag consists of bright and colourful silk-scarf like cloth tied atop a bamboo stick and on the top end of the stick, boughs of neem and mango leaves, along with a garland of flowers is also attached. The stick is capped with a silver or bronze pot or kalash, which signifies victory or achievement.

Gudi Padwa 2019: The Gudhi flag is hoisted outside houses and worshipped

The flag is said to be hoisted outside in a location where it is visible through a window or terrace. Gudhi, or the Gudi, flag is said to ward off evil and bring prosperity and good luck into the house that it is hoisted outside. The main significance of Gudi Padwa is the belief that Lord Brahma created the Universe on this day. To some people, this festival is said to signify the coronation of Lord Rama as the King of Ayodhya, as per the Hindu epic Ramayana, after his victory over the demon king of Sri Lanka.





Gudi Padwa 2019: Feast And Festive Dishes

Gudi Padwa celebrations are said to begin by consumption of the bitter sweet combination of neem leaves with jaggery or gur. The mixture of said to symbolise the taste of life which shows us both joyful and sorrowful days. The eating of this mixture sends the message that we must learn to accept both good and bad days with grace. Maharashtrians have a range of festive dishes that are prepared for Gudi Padwa. Puranpoli is the quintessential Maharashtrian sweet flat bread that no Marathi celebration is complete without.





Gudi Padwa 2019: Any Maharashtrian celebration is incomplete without Puran poli

Additionally, shrikhand (a sweet and spiced curd preparation), sabudana vada and sabudana kichadi, chana usal, thalipeeth and batatyachi bhaji (potato subzi) are also enjoyed on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.





Happy Gudi Padwa 2019