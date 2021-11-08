We all have dreamt of travelling to exotic places overseas and trying out different cuisines - it would feel like one is living in a movie. And as a matter of fact, many movies are based on the joy of travelling and food. Movies like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Queen' and more make us want to take that bold step in life by travelling around the world. The movies make it look so wonderful and picturesque, but the one thing they forget to show is how Indians crave desi home-cooked food. An Indian can't live without Indian food and the actor-comedian Vir Das proves us right! He recently had a similar experience in the United States of America. He has been touring his new comic routine 'Manic Man' all across the country and was recently seen in New York. His recent story gives us a glimpse of his cravings. Take a look:

He is eating butter chicken, chicken tikka and naan!

Also Read: 7 Regional Street Foods That You Can Easily Make At Home





Vir Das shared an Instagram story with his 909k followers where his fan can see him enjoying Indian food in New York. With half-eaten naan in one hand and a thumb up, foodies could relate to his delight after eating some North Indian food! On his menu were some classic dishes that we foodies love! We can see butter chicken, chicken tikka, naan and some pyaaz to complete the dish. He captioned the image as "Amazing food and desi fix!" Looking at Vir Das get his 'desi fix' has us craving for some creamy butter chicken and spicy chicken tikka. That is why we have found an easy way to satisfy those cravings at home, by making butter chicken and chicken tikka!

Click here for the full recipe for Butter Chicken.





Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Tikka.

Chicken tikka garnished with onions.

While Vir Das chooses butter chicken and chicken tikka, we wanted to know what is your go-to 'desi fix'? Is it butter chicken and chicken tikka as well? Or do you prefer South Indian dishes like sambhar, dosa and idlis? Do tell us in the comments section below!









