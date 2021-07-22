The festival of Guru Purnima 2021is just around the corner. One of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar, this day is meant to commemorate teachers, gurus and mentors. For the unversed, 'guru' is the Sanskrit word for teacher. Traditionally, this day is marked by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains in India, Nepal and Bhutan. Guru Purnima is also referred as Buddha Purnima or Vyasa Purnima. Every year, it falls on Purnima (full moon day) in the month of 'Ashadha' as per Hindu calendar.

Guru Purnima 2021: Date And Time Of Buddha Purnima:

This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 24, 2021. According to the Drik Panchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 10:43 am on July 23, 2021and will end on 08:06 am on July 24, 2021.

Guru Purnima 2021: History And Significance:

The Sanskrit word 'Guru' translates to 'the one who removes the darkness of ignorance'. The celebration of Guru Purnima is marked by ritualistic events such as Guru Puja. The disciples of Lord Buddha commemorate the day as Buddha Purnima. This day also commemorates the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa - the author of The Mahabharata and one of the greatest gurus in Indian philosophy.

Guru Purnima also holds a great significance among Jains. As per legends, Mahavira chose his first disciple - Gautam Swami on this day.

Guru Purnima 2021: Celebrations; What To Eat And Avoid:

Traditionally, people offer their prayers to God on this day. In ashrams and monasteries, disciples chant hymns and prayers for their gurus. Temples prepare charanamrit (panchamrit) and distribute among the devotees. Besides, prasadam and bhog are prepared for Gurus. Since this festival falls on Purnima, several people also observe ritualistic fast and opt for sattvik food throughout the day. The most common dishes that include the festive fare are khichdi, kheer, halwa, puri, fruits et al.





Happy Guru Purnima 2021!