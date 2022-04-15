From north to south, the entire country is blanketed in a festive spirit this month! Bihu, Poila Boishak, Vaisakhi, Vishu, Ramzan, Good Friday, and even Easter Sunday: the month holds a special significance for various cultures and communities in India. While some like to go all out and feast on an extravagant platter to celebrate, others like to keep it simple. Famed Punjabi singer and music composer Guru Randhawa seems to be the second kind. Known for super hits like 'Lahore' and 'High Rated Gabru', Guru has amassed himself a 31.8 mil strong fan base on Instagram. He can often be seen posting music updates and slices from his life, our favourites out of which are all his foodie tales! And the most recent one was about his humble Vaisakhi treat.





In an Instagram story, Guru Randhawa gave us a glimpse of his holy celebration on the occasion of Vaisakhi. He was seen munching on none other than the classic chai pakoda combo. A quintessential tea time favourite, pakode are also one of the top snacks to enjoy on any day and it seems that Guru couldn't stay away from them too! The singer uploaded an Instagram story of a Gurudwara followed by a video of his Vaishaki treat. He captioned the video 'Happy Vaisakhi' with a heart emoji. Take a look at the pictures:

Guru Randhawa put up a video on Instagram

(Also read: Guru Randhawa Is Counting His Blessings With This Yummy Breakfast Dish)

It is safe to say that Guru is a fan of all things desi and he doesn't shy away from declaring his love for them. We can often see him gushing over delicious Indian food on his stories and posts. His recent 'lunch on manji' post, for instance, made us crave a true-desi meal instantly! The singer was enjoying a sumptuous Indian meal while sitting on a 'Manji'. We could spot a potato curry, some dal, rice, and salad among other things in his spread. Take a look at it here:

On the work front, Guru started the year with a bang by releasing a song featuring Salman Khan in January. Currently, he is working on his album called 'Unstoppable'. The singer also has an interesting list of singles and film songs to be released this year.